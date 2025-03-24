NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear Division Completes Annual Certification

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Sailors and civilian employees assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Air...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | Sailors and civilian employees assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Air Operations Department Arresting Gear Division inspect and perform maintenance on the the installation's 12 E-28 arresting gears March 4, 2025, during the air station's week-long Aircraft Launch and Recovery (ALRE) inspection. Conducted by a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier Air Field Support Unit (CAFSU), the annual recertification is a thorough evaluation of the air station’s arresting gears, maintenance procedures and records documentation. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Air Operations Department’s Arresting Gear Division underwent its annual Aircraft Launch and Recovery (ALRE) Annual Certification Inspection March 4 through 7, successfully completing an evaluation of the air station’s arresting gear.



The inspection, conducted by a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier Air Field Support Unit (CAFSU), was a thorough evaluation of the air station’s 12 E-28 arresting gears and an intensive review of NAS Pensacola's maintenance publications and records documentation.



"The professionalism displayed by these Sailors and our civilian staff are truly exemplary," said NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear Division Maintenance Officer Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brad Anthony. "Achieving this critical certification with no major discrepancies is a remarkable accomplishment."



Anthony specifically praised efforts by the Arresting Gear Division Quality Assurance Program Leading Petty Officer, Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 2nd Class (AW) Jordan Page and civilian subject-matter-experts Mike Petty and John Young for their technical expertise and an internal evaluation that ensured no major discrepancies existed and guaranteed each engine met all required maintenance and material management standards.



“The effectiveness of our quality assurance program is evident from the condition of our 12 engines,” said Anthony. "Our quality assurance team's proactive approach, combined with the dedicated work of our active-duty technicians throughout the year, resulted in zero major overhauls or emergent repairs being necessary leading up to or during the inspection."



A critical part of NAS Pensacola, ALRE can save lives in the event a pilot is unable to stop an aircraft during an emergency landing or take off. In those cases, the E-28 Emergency Recovery System also prevents any potential damage to the aircraft itself or other airfield equipment by stopping the aircraft on the runway.



The E-28 shore-based emergency arresting gear is designed as a land-based emergency standby gear for arresting hook-equipped aircraft. These units are installed on the runway to safely arrest an aircraft in the event of an aborted takeoff or emergency landing. The enormous units consist of a rotary, hydrodynamic energy absorber designed to jointly spread out the kinetic energy of a landing aircraft.



