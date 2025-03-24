U. S. Space Force (USSF) Certifies United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Missions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Assured Access to Space organization has announced the certification of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan launch system for National Security Space Launch (NSSL) missions. ULA is now eligible to launch NSSL missions as one of two certified providers.



“Assured access to space is a core function of the Space Force and a critical element of national security,” said Brig. Gen. Panzenhagen, Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space. “Vulcan certification adds launch capacity, resiliency, and flexibility needed by our nation’s most critical space-based systems.”



NSSL certification is a rigorous process for launch service providers to demonstrate their ability to design, produce, and qualify a new launch system that will successfully deliver national security space satellites to orbit.



Vulcan’s certification is the culmination of several years of effort by the Space Force and ULA, which encompassed 52 certification criteria, including more than 180 discrete tasks, 2 certification flight demonstrations, 60 payload interface requirement verifications, 18 subsystem design and test reviews, and 114 hardware and software audits, all to establish the technical baseline from which the Space Force will make future flight worthiness determinations for launch.



“The SSC and ULA teams have worked together extremely closely, and certification of this launch system is a direct result of their focus, dedication, and teamwork,” said Panzenhagen.



“We are proud to have launched 100 national security space missions and honored to continue serving the nation with our new Vulcan rocket,” said Tory Bruno, president and CEO of United Launch Alliance. “We thank the Space Force for their collaboration and confidence, and we are honored to support our national security needs for many years to come.”



Assured Access to Space executes the U.S. Space Force’s Core Competency of Space Mobility and Logistics. It secures reliable and responsive launch services to deploy the space-based capabilities needed by our Nation's warfighters, intelligence professionals, decision makers, allies, and partners. Additionally, it operates and sustains resilient and ready launch and test infrastructure to project on-orbit warfighting capability through all phases of conflict and to expand US economic, technological, and scientific leadership. Further, Assured Access to Space delivers servicing, mobility, and logistics capabilities that operate in, from, and to the space domain.



Space Systems Command is the U.S. Space Force’s field command responsible for acquiring and delivering resilient warfighting capabilities to protect our nation’s strategic advantage in, from, and to space. SSC manages a $15.6 billion space acquisition budget for the DoD and works in partnership with joint forces, industry, government agencies, and academic and allied organizations to accelerate innovation and outpace emerging threats. Our actions today are making the world a better space for tomorrow.

