NRC Cheyenne Change of Command Ceremony

Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne Change of Command Ceremony

Story by: MC1 Yudy Palacios



CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Cheyenne, Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Enborg relieved Lt. Cmdr. Margaret D. Nichols as Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony on March, 20.



Personnel Specialist Chief Andrew Riester, master of ceremonies, welcomed guests, families and staff. The National Anthem and invocation followed, with guest speaker Capt. Chris Peppel, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM), delivering remarks.



"The mission of NRC Cheyenne is to ensure the readiness and operational excellence of our Reserve Sailors, preparing them to serve whenever and wherever they are needed," said Peppel. "I have full confidence in Lt. Cmdr. Enborg to continue Lt. Cmdr. Nichols’ efforts to maintain the highest standards of performance and professionalism. Our focus remains on preparing Sailors to perform in their warfighting billet – on day one. The NRC must support, guide and prepare them to execute their responsibilities with integrity — ensuring our Sailors are always prepared to support our nation's defense up to and including victory in combat, if required."



NRC Cheyenne serves approximately 65 Navy Reserve Sailors with eight Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) Sailors assigned as full-time staff. The command ensures Sailors are prepared to support the Navy's mission while engaging with the local community through events like the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days festival.



Peppel acknowledged Nichols' leadership and the NRC's accomplishments before passing the microphone to Nichols for her remarks.



"I couldn't be prouder of the incredible work each of you has done to support the mission and uphold the standards of excellence," said Nichols. "The mission we've carried out here has been made possible because of the unity and shared commitment that every member of this command has shown. It's been a privilege to witness the resilience and strength of this group."



With Nichols concluding her remarks, the official change of command took place. Enborg then shared his first words as commanding officer of NRC Cheyenne.



"Lt. Cmdr. Nichols has set a high bar during her tenure, and I'm privileged to continue that momentum," said Enborg. "My focus will be on maintaining our operational excellence while creating an environment where our core values guide everything we do. I believe in empowering our Sailors and ensuring they have what they need to succeed in their mission."



Enborg then highlighted the importance of the command's culture and its role in ensuring mission readiness.



"What makes NRC Cheyenne special is the dedication and professionalism of our team," said Enborg. "The strength of our Reserve force lies in both our capabilities and our character. At NRC Cheyenne, we will continue developing well-trained, mission-ready Sailors who represent the best of what our Navy stands for. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team as we serve our community and our nation with distinction."



The ceremony concluded with the departure of the official party, marking the formal transfer of leadership at NRC Cheyenne. Sailors, families and guests gathered afterward to congratulate both officers as they began their next assignments.



NRC Cheyenne provides mobilization readiness by delivering administrative, medical, and training support to Reserve personnel, ensuring operational capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2025 Date Posted: 03.26.2025 14:37 Story ID: 493790 Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Cheyenne Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Yudy A Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.