4th Air Force senior enlisted leaders recognize performance and develop peers at MacDill AFB

The 927th Air Refueling Wing hosted senior enlisted leaders from throughout the country as they undertook professional development and conducted merit-based performance recognition processes on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 4-7, during the 4th Air Force Outstanding Airman of the Year board at the Davis Conference Center.



The multi-day event followed a tight schedule, maximizing the face-to-face time among the senior enlisted leaders from 19 geographically distant wings.



“We brought in top-performing individuals from across our Numbered Air Force to help evaluate and identify deserving members who have highlighted supreme excellence that would compete well at the headquarters level,” said Chief Master Sgt. Travon Dennis, 4th Air Force command chief.



During the week, Dennis broke the participants into groups to score packages from each tier: Airman, noncommissioned officer, senior NCO, first sergeant, and first sergeant council of the year. Board members evaluated the nominations submitted by wings throughout the country. They worked to improve those selected to put forward to the Air Force Reserve Command board, ensuring the accomplishments and hard work of the individuals were fully captured in the narrative statements.



When they were not scoring and evaluating packages, participants spent time on professional development.



“We targeted areas of growth through public speaking drills, feedback, conflict resolution, and mock interviews just to name a few action items,” said Dennis.



The speaking drills put chiefs in the position of advocating for policies, programs, and more in front of their peers with no preparatory time. Senior NCOs are responsible for enforcing good order and discipline within their wings, communicating to the entire force the importance of adherence to the high standards and customs required by the profession of arms. Dennis structured these development opportunities to maximize feedback and enable chiefs to hone their communication skills in the competitive environment.



“We are grateful to the 927th for hosting the 4th Air Force Outstanding Airmen of the Year board,” said Dennis. “This event provided a valuable opportunity to maximize direct peer-to-peer mentorship.”



The 927th ARW hosted the board to allow 4th Air Force senior enlisted leaders to dedicate the time necessary to properly evaluate the packages and select the top performers. At the same time, senior NCOs took away valuable insights on how the highest levels of Air Force leadership evaluate and promote excellence within the ranks.



“The 927th ARW was honored to host the 4th Air Force command chiefs at a great location, coming together and working diligently to recognize the best performers in each category from within the 4th Air Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Vishal Rose, 927th ARW command chief. “The chiefs' interaction with our 927th members provided great development opportunities and motivation.”

