If You Can't Bite, You Can't Fight Col. Robinson's Legacy of Leadership and Dental Care in Military Readiness

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Retired Brigadier General James Robinson presents his sister, Col. Julie M. Robinson, with a sweatshirt featuring the historic dental motto, "If you can't bite, you can't fight," during her retirement ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, on March 22, 2025. This adage symbolizes the critical role of dental health in mission readiness. Robinson retired as a dentist and the commander of the 168th Medical Group. Her dedication to ensuring the dental and overall health of military personnel reflected dental care's vital role in mission readiness, embodying the enduring military principle: 'If you can't bite, you can't fight. As a dual-status Guardsman in the Alaska Air National Guard, she maintained a private dental practice for 28 years, building deep ties within her community while serving in the Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

During World War II, the phrase "if you can't bite, you can't fight" highlighted the critical role of dental health for soldiers, with dentists performing essential care. The dental care provided during World War II was crucial in ensuring the health and readiness of soldiers, allowing them to continue fighting and contributing to the war effort.



This principle was always top of mind for Col. Julie M. Robinson, who retired after a distinguished career in the Alaska Air National Guard, March 22, 2025. As a dentist and the commander of the 168th Medical Group at Eielson Air Force Base, Col. Robinson dedicated her career to ensuring the health and readiness of her fellow service members, understanding firsthand the critical role dental health plays in the role of an Airman to fly, fight, and win.



In the military, the saying "if you can't bite, you can't fight" takes on a powerful significance. It highlights the vital role of oral health in ensuring soldiers and Airmen can perform their duties and survive in the harshest conditions. A military member’s ability to eat, chew rations, and endure the physical demands of combat can all be compromised by poor dental health. Whether in the field or on deployment, soldiers rely on their teeth for eating and maintaining their overall readiness and well-being. Poor dental health can impair their ability to perform even the most basic functions, making routine dental care an essential part of military readiness.



Under Col. Robinson’s leadership, the 168th Medical Group played a pivotal role in promoting overall health and fitness, disease prevention, and mission readiness. Her dedication to patient decontamination and global deployment preparedness further demonstrated her commitment to ensuring all personnel were physically and mentally equipped to face any challenge.



Col. Robinson’s dental career led her to the position of commander at the 168th Wing during which she earned a reputation for leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to not only the dental profession but to the Alaska Air National Guard. Serving as the Commander of the 168 MDG, she oversaw an essential unit that supported the health and wellness of the 168 WG members. Her leadership was responsible for ensuring a broad range of healthcare services from General Medicine and Flight Medicine to Bioenvironmental services, public health, optometry, and dental care—all of which were integral to the readiness of the unit.



Col. Robinson’s journey in the Alaska Air National Guard began in February 2005 when she commissioned as an officer. Prior to her role as the Commander of the 168th Medical Group, she served as the Chief of Dental Services at the 176th Medical Group. Her expertise in dental care extended around the world, as she actively participated in five Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions, including a PAC Angel mission to Nepal and multiple humanitarian missions to Mongolia. Her commitment to service also led her to humanitarian missions to provide free dental care to underserved populations in Alaska and Kenya.



Robinson was a dual-status Guardsman who maintained a private dental practice in Anchorage for 28 years, building deep ties within her community. Even after her retirement, she continued to contribute to the field, filling in for dentists across Alaska, teaching at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and volunteering with the Anchorage School District.



Robinson’s distinguished service and leadership did not go unnoticed. She was honored with the Alaska Humanitarian Service Medal for her exceptional contributions to the welfare of others and the Alaska Governor's Distinguished Unit Citation for her outstanding work within the Alaska Air National Guard. Additionally, her leadership in the dental profession was further recognized when she served as the President of the National Dental Association, an honor that reflects her immense impact on the profession and her colleagues.



As Col. Robinson retires, her legacy is defined by a lifetime of service, compassion, Kindness, and leadership. Her career exemplifies the powerful link between dental health and military readiness. Through her work, Robinson has helped ensure that countless service members were fit and ready for deployment, understanding that oral health is not just about routine checkups, but about ensuring Soldiers and Airmen have the ability to perform their duties under the most demanding circumstances.



Her dedication to the well-being of others, both in her military service and as a civilian dentist, has made a lasting impact on the individuals and communities she has served. As she transitions into retirement, Robinson’s legacy continues to inspire, emphasizing the importance of readiness. In every sense of the word, Robinson exemplified the truth behind the saying, “If you can’t bite, you can’t fight.” Her contributions to the Alaska Air National Guard and the dental profession have left an indelible mark on the lives of those she served.