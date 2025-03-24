Command structure changes prioritize mission, installation requirements

Photo By Carrie Campbell | The U.S. Army Garrison — Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Campbell | The U.S. Army Garrison — Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands houses the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, a vital national asset providing live-fire developmental and operational flight testing of offensive and defensive missile systems, hypersonic systems and space systems; equatorial satellite launch capability; space object tracking and characterization; and atmospheric science research. U.S. Army Pacific has been designated as the senior commander for Kwajalein Atoll, with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command further designated as the senior responsible officer. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- The multiple large waves that hit U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll in January 2024 brought visibility to the unique requirements of the installation and the vital test missions it supports.



That visibility prompted a change to the senior command designation and other shifts in responsibility to support the sustainment of Kwajalein Atoll and the installation’s primary tenant, the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, managed by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Technical Center.



As the RTS lead, USASMDC has a vested interest in the atoll’s mission, people and infrastructure.



“The best way to posture Kwajalein Atoll for future operations and contingencies was for the Army to designate the commander U.S. Army Pacific as senior commander,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Gainey, USASMDC commanding general, who previously held the senior commander role.



Gen. Ronald Clark, USARPAC commander, designated Gainey as the senior responsible officer to represent and assist with integrating mission and installation requirements.



“SMDC is committed to Kwajalein and to laying the path forward for Kwajalein while working closely with U.S. Army Pacific,” Gainey said.



As the SRO, Gainey’s team will, among other duties, establish installation priorities between resident and supported units, oversee base operations services and capabilities provided to customers, approve and submit the installation master plan, approve military construction, and review and approve prioritization of family and installation programs.



Another key change is the establishment of U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll from the existing structure of U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein and RTS.

Designed to integrate mission and base requirements across Kwajalein Atoll, USAKA will optimize command and control in support of RTS and improve the total functioning of mission and base operations in support of the Army and the joint force.



During the transition to the new organization, Col. Andrew Morgan, current garrison commander, will be dual-hatted as the USAG-KA and USAKA commander.



Morgan said his new role will not change his focus on the people and quality of life but will enable greater focus on infrastructure and mission equipment modernization.



“This restructure will enable Installation Management Command elements to focus on their core competencies including installation, Soldier, civilian and family readiness,” Morgan said. “It also aligns responsibilities, authorities and resources to ensure efficient support to the Reagan Test Site.”



To complete the transition, all involved commands will collaborate on a change management plan to transfer functions, personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources between organizations on Kwajalein Atoll to optimize operations.



“SMDC will continue to bring awareness and take measures to ensure RTS and the installation will be able to meet an ever-increasing demand for testing and space domain awareness,” Gainey said.



According to Gainey, that ever increasing demand requires modernization of both installation, operations and test facilities to support the nation’s defense.



“RTS plays such a critical role in our nation’s security,” Gainey said. “Whether it’s testing or space domain awareness, Kwajalein’s key terrain will continue to provide enhanced capabilities to U.S. Space Command and the U.S. Space Force.”