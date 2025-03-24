Tornado Season: Be Prepared, Not Scared

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan.-- As winter fades, the reality of tornado season sets in. In Kansas, tornado season runs from March through June, with April and May being the most active months. However, tornadoes can–and do–occur at any point of the year, making preparedness a year long priority.



“I can’t foot-stomp this enough: Build a kit,” said Jilene Reichle, 22nd Civil Engineering Squadron installation office of emergency management manager. “I know it can get pricey, but you don’t have to buy everything at once. Each paycheck, go buy something off the list.”



In 2024, Kansas experienced a total of 76 tornadoes, emphasizing that gradually building an emergency kit is better than never building an emergency kit. These kits should contain the essentials you and your family–including pets–need to survive. Generally, this includes water, canned goods, a first aid kit, blankets and hygiene items. Items such as manual can openers, pet food and prescription medicine are often forgotten, but can make a big difference.





Reichle recommends storing your emergency kit in the safest place of your home to save time. If a tornado strikes, no time would be wasted looking for your kit because it will already be right where you need it. The safest part of your home is usually the basement. However, if a basement isn’t an option, an interior room with no windows will be safest.



The 2022 EF-3 Andover tornado, damaging hundreds of buildings, is a recent event that serves as a reminder for the importance of being prepared.



“The 2022 tornado taught us the resilience of the Andover community,” said Ronnie Price, mayor of Andover, Kansas. “I would walk up to home after home that the tornado destroyed, and citizens sitting in their front yards or driveways, and everyone affected would say, ‘Nobody died, and we will be okay!’ I was so proud of our citizens that they had lost everything, but what was most important to them was that there were no lives lost.”



Although the tornado only lasted 20 minutes, it left destruction that can still be seen today. McConnell Airmen, community members, contractors and local organizations came together with the common goal of supporting those who were affected. A cleanup that seemed impossible was quickly made possible by all the supporting parties.



“We hope and pray that Andover will never have to repay the favor, but we absolutely would!” Price said.

By staying prepared and informed, you can minimize damages and recovery efforts. Whether it’s taking the time and effort to build an emergency kit, or learning where the nearest safe place is in your home, being ready will always be the best defense.

