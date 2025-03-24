Minecraft Brings STEM Learning to Life at DoDEA Americas Elementary Schools

Courtesy Photo | A young student at DoDEA Americas Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School immerses himself...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A young student at DoDEA Americas Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School immerses himself in Minecraft Education, where building blocks become tools for learning and imagination. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

For the past 20 years, Sarah Showalter has watched students light up with excitement as they step into her room. Once an art teacher, she now serves as the Educational Technologist at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Herbert J. Dexter Elementary School on Fort Benning, guiding students through hands-on learning experiences. But nothing has sparked their enthusiasm quite like Minecraft Education, a tool that’s turning lessons into adventures.



“Minecraft instantly thrills them,” Showalter said. “Whether it was art or technology, students have always enjoyed the freedom to express themselves here. With Minecraft, that excitement hits a new level.”



Minecraft, first released in 2009, is a blocky, pixelated game that has outlasted flashier competitors in a gaming world obsessed with cutting-edge graphics and speed. Its staying power echoes simple yet timeless classics like “Super Mario Bros.” Unlike most modern games, Minecraft doesn’t spoon-feed players a scripted story or a clear mission. There’s no princess to rescue. Instead, players shape their own worlds, deciding how to tackle challenges and build whatever they can imagine.



That freedom is what makes it a natural fit for education.



In the classroom, Minecraft Education gives students control over how they learn, tapping into skills teachers aim to build: problem-solving, risk-taking, creativity, teamwork, and goal setting. Players turn basic materials into tools or structures—say, crafting a bridge over a lava pool. There’s no “undo” button, so mistakes push them to think fast and adapt. Group projects let them collaborate in shared worlds, swapping ideas and learning from each other.



The game’s 3D environment also offers unique ways to show what they know. Students can build models, write explanations with the in-game Book & Quill, snap photos with the Camera, or record video tours. These can be exported, printed, or shared online, giving them tangible proof of their work.



“It’s about agency,” Showalter said. “They set their own goals—whether it’s surviving the night or recreating a Roman landmark—and adjust as they go. That’s real-world thinking.”



Last semester, Dexter second graders took on a Minecraft project that brought their zoo habitat studies to life. Working with their teachers and the school’s Information Specialist, the students researched animals using library resources. Their mission: design and build a zoo in Minecraft.



The prospect of creating in-game habitats fueled their drive. “They were passionate about it,” Showalter said. “They kept refining their ideas because they knew they’d see them come to life.”



Students used in-game tools to document their work—Boards for research notes, the Camera and Book & Quill for design choices—then submitted everything to their digital classroom. They also recorded video tours of their zoos. Teachers printed the written work and paired it with QR codes linking to the videos for a hallway display.



“It turned a standard research project into something they couldn’t wait to work on,” Showalter said. “The science and language standards stayed the same, but the outcome was totally different.”



Getting kids hooked on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) early, pays off for them later. Projects like the Minecraft zoo teach them to think critically, solve problems, and work together, skills that matter in college and careers. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects STEM jobs will grow faster than other fields through 2030, with roles in engineering and tech leading the way. Starting young builds a foundation for that future.



At Dexter Elementary, Minecraft isn’t just a game—it’s a way to make learning stick. But its success hinges on careful use. Teachers must tie it to clear goals, ensuring it’s more than a fun break. When done right, it’s a tool that blends play with purpose, giving students a chance to build real world skills—as they build virtual worlds of their own.



