Walter Reed Celebrates 5-Year-Old Nolan Rojas During the Ringing of The Bell Ceremony

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Five-year-old Nolan Rojas rings the bell at Walter Reed National Military Medical...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Five-year-old Nolan Rojas rings the bell at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Feb. 28, to celebrate completing his leukemia treatment. His mother, Alex Rojas, stands beside him while his father, Ulysses Rojas, looks on proudly during the Ring of Bell ceremony in the Pediatrics Hematology/Oncology Clinic. The wall behind them is adorned with colorful handprint artwork from other pediatric patients, symbolizing hope and resilience. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2025 — Nolan Rojas, 5, rang the bell on Feb. 28 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department to mark a milestone in his cancer treatment.



“The ringing of the bell ceremony is a tradition in which patients ring a bell at the end of their treatment to symbolize the end of their battle and the beginning of their journey as cancer survivors,” said Stacee Springer, a Walter Reed clinical social worker. “Seeing Nolan happy, running around, and playing is the highlight of the day.”



Nolan, who was diagnosed with leukemia in September 2022 at age 3, celebrated with family and Walter Reed staff.



“Today, we celebrate Nolan not just as a patient but as a warrior who has shown remarkable strength during his battle with cancer,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Sarah Coles, pediatric oncologist. “Nolan’s story reminds us of the importance of support, community, and the relentless pursuit of healing.”



Nolan’s family, devastated at the diagnosis, found critical support through Walter Reed’s medical team throughout his treatment.



The ceremony was emotional, as family, friends, and medical staff applauded Nolan’s milestone. The group shared smiles, hugs, and laughter as they marked the occasion. The event highlighted the resilience of Nolan’s family and the community around him.



Nolan’s parents, Alex and Ulysses Rojas, expressed gratitude during the ceremony. “Thank you, Walter Reed team,” they said.



Media Contact:

Rick Corrales

Public Affairs Officer, Office of Command Communications

Email: hector.r.corrales.civ@health.mil

Phone: 301-400-0012



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.

###