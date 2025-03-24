U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mallory Geurts, a Wisconsin native deployed to Chabelley Airfield, has significantly enhanced the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron's firefighting readiness, contributing to safer operations at the airfield.



Chabelley Airfield, U.S. Air Forces Africa’s largest remotely piloted aircraft base, operates in coordination with Djiboutian and French forces, prioritizing security, durability and agility.



Geurts, an Air National Guard firefighter assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing and a member of the City of Madison Fire Department, has shared her real-world experience to improve the team's skills and preparedness.



“Staff Sgt. Geurts is an exceptional leader who proactively takes on duties typically reserved for senior members,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Merrell, 776th EABS senior enlisted leader. “She leverages her structural firefighting knowledge to train others, creating a more skilled team, improving practices, and ultimately enhancing our overall readiness to respond to emergencies.”



Merrell added that Geurts' positive attitude fosters a productive learning and work environment, further contributing to the team's effectiveness.



Geurts led training on emergency dispatch operations, search and rescue, and firefighting techniques. She also completed four career development courses: Fire Inspector 1, Fire Officer 1, Fire Department Incident Safety Officer, and Fire Instructor 2.



“I believe these experiences will positively affect my unit back home and my work with the city department,” Geurts said.



She credits her leadership team for challenging and empowering her growth. "I learned to be more confident and that I’m capable of more than I believe I am."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2025 Date Posted: 03.26.2025 09:01 Story ID: 493761 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air National Guard Firefighter Enhances Readiness, Safety During Djibouti Deployment, by MSgt Kayla White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.