Peruvian army Col. Jose Cabrera Santa Cruz enhances readiness, interoperability between U.S. and Peru

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Peruvian army Col. Jose Cabrera Santa Cruz, partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) at U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), stands on the terrace of the USARSOUTH headquarters at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 18, 2024. Cabrera's mission as a PNLO was to build upon the partnership between the U.S. and Peruvian armies, ensuring both forces are prepared to tackle regional and global challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Military readiness and lethality are essential in today’s interconnected and complex security environment. Peruvian army Col. Jose Cabrera Santa Cruz, a partner nation liaison officer (PNLO) at U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), plays a key role in strengthening these capabilities.



“My main objective is to contribute to strengthening the relationship between the Peruvian army and USARSOUTH, working to consolidate a strategic alliance based on mutual trust and respect,” Cabrera said.



His mission is to build upon the military partnership between the U.S. and Peru, ensuring both forces are prepared to tackle regional and global challenges.



In his role at USARSOUTH, Cabrera works closely with his American counterparts to ensure the two armies are prepared for joint operations.



“Collaboration in areas such as training, sharing experiences, and mutual assistance in security operations not only improves our operational capabilities but also generates a greater understanding of the common challenges we face in our region,” he said.



Through joint training exercises such as PANAMAX as well as various subject matter expert exchanges, Cabrera has helped facilitate the collaborative shared knowledge and best practices.



“The increase in interoperability between both institutions is fundamental in an increasingly interconnected and globalized world,” he said. “Through joint exercises and knowledge sharing, we can optimize our responses to crises and strengthen our ability to work in a multilateral environment, whether in peacekeeping operations, humanitarian aid, or addressing common threats.”



Cabrera views his assignment as a vital step in building trust and operational efficiency between the two armies.



“This experience is important to improving interoperability and collaboration between our armies,” he said. “One of the biggest advantages of this assignment is that it allows me to familiarize myself with U.S. Army methodologies, procedures, and equipment, which facilitates coordination in joint operations.”



Cabrera brings a wealth of experience to his role. His career, spanning nearly three decades, has been defined by leadership and innovation as a military engineer.



He joined the Chorrillos Military Academy in 1994, inspired by the rich heritage of the Peruvian army.



“The Peruvian army is not just an institution—it is the guardian of our homeland, inheriting the warrior traditions of the Incas and the sacrifices of heroes who built our nation,” Cabrera said.



Throughout his career, Cabrera has served in roles that directly impacted the development and security of Peru. As a commander in Ayacucho, his engineering unit built modular bridges that connected remote communities, fostering progress and development.



“Through the work of military engineers, we not only build roads and bridges but also create a bridge toward peace and progress for remote communities,” he noted reflecting on his career.



Cabrera also served as a United Nations Military Observer in Liberia in 2013, contributing to peacekeeping efforts in the region.



This experience, along with his leadership at Peru’s Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro Rivers Valley Special Command, where he combated narco-terrorism, has prepared him for his current role in fostering international cooperation.



As a link between the two forces, Cabrera said he is focused on sharing the strengths of the Peruvian army with his U.S. counterparts to bolster interoperability and bilateral cooperation, but more importantly, he aims to strengthen security in the western hemisphere while enhancing both armies’ capabilities.



“I believe my work at USARSOUTH has a direct impact on the effectiveness of both armies, as it facilitates cooperation and improves our ability to operate jointly and efficiently,” he said. “My primary objective is to act as a bridge between our two institutions, promoting a constant exchange of knowledge, tactics, and operational procedures.”



For Cabrera, the partnership between the U.S. and Peruvian armies is a testament to the power of collaboration.



“I am grateful for the opportunity given to me by the Peruvian Army and U.S. Army South to serve as a liaison officer between these two sister republics,” he said proudly. “It is an honor that I carry with gratitude, and my commitment is not only to the army but to the values of fraternity and respect that unite us.”