Chesapeake Native and NMRLC Member named Navy Medicine's 2024 Senior Medical Logistician of the Year

Lt. Cmdr. Silas Spain, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was recently named Navy Medicine’s Senior Medical Logistician of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Spain serves at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Spain is a 2001 graduate of Providence Christian School. Additionally, Spain earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Old Dominion University in 2009 and a Master of Public Health, with a concentration in healthcare administration and policy, from Eastern Virginia Medical School in 2014.



Spain moved frequently while growing up in a military family but continues to call Chesapeake home.



“We consider Chesapeake our hometown, but I grew up in a Navy family, so moving was a significant part of my life and development,” Spain said. “Through frequent moves and living overseas multiple times as a dependent, I learned a lot about culture and change management. I became comfortable with change and developed a broad perspective that has served me very well as an adult, as a father, and as a naval officer.”



Spain has served in the Navy for 12 years.



“I joined the Navy hoping to continue the legacy of service that my grandfather and father had established,” Spain said. “My grandfather served in the Army Air Corps, and my father served in the Marine Corps and the Navy. I wanted a meaningful career that would be challenging but fulfilling.”



Today, Spain serves as a Medical Service Corps officer and is the director of operations at NMRLC.



“I love addressing challenging problem sets, which logistics brings every day,” Spain said. “It’s a specialty where hard work and expertise bring tangible results, which for me are very satisfying. I like to know that someone or something is significantly benefiting from my work. There’s nothing more satisfying than to work hard on an issue and have the feeling that the mission was better because I was involved.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Spain has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My proudest accomplishments in the Navy are tied to the times when I’ve been able to help others,” Spain said. “Instances where employees thank me for teaching them or leading them effectively mean the most to me, but in medical logistics, there have also been multiple times that I’ve been able to provide solutions to urgent needs that are critical to patients who will never know I had anything to do with their care. Those accomplishments, even without recognition, make me equally as proud.”



Spain serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” Spain said. “Whether in execution or policy, there is always a sense that I’m part of a larger team and my work is making a difference.”