386 EMXS combat metals flight: Innovating for mission readiness

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY –The 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron combat metals flight plays a critical role in sustaining airpower.



Tasked with maintaining the structural integrity of assigned aircraft, this highly skilled team thrives on teamwork and innovation to tackle the mission and get after unique challenges.



Combat metals specialists are responsible for repairing and fabricating components, maintaining corrosion coatings, and supporting aerospace ground equipment maintenance.



“Our expertise keeps aircraft flying safely and efficiently, but it also allows us to support a wide range of missions across the installation,” said Tech. Sgt. Patrick Janeiro, 386th EMXS combat metals flight chief.



While their primary mission is ensuring aircraft remain structurally sound and mission-ready, their expertise in metal fabrication and precision repair extends to implementing innovative solutions across the installation.



Among their most notable projects is the development of an emergency water shut-off valve, a collaboration with the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron that came to fruition after a critical shortfall in the water distribution infrastructure was identified.



“The 386th ECES has dealt with about 40 water breaks during this deployment, many requiring shutting down large portions of the base. This valve has the potential to eliminate about half of those outages,” said Janeiro.



Combat metals engineered the solution by fabricating two attachable couplings that integrate with a ball valve to create a localized rapid shutoff system, significantly reducing the impact and likelihood of water main breaks.



Another example of the team’s innovation is the design of a hood holder for the 386th EMXS aerospace ground equipment flight’s self-generating nitrogen servicing cart.



“The holder functions as both a removal aid and a storage device, preventing damage from improper handling,” said Staff Sgt. Andy Flores-Silva, 386th EMXS aircraft structural maintenance craftsman. “The hood removal process traditionally required four personnel, but with the new mobile hood rest, a single Airman can safely complete the task.”



The concept was created when the AGE flight approached combat metals for assistance. After coordinating with engineers at RAF Lakenheath, England, the team designed and fabricated the hood holder to streamline operations.



In addition to these major projects, the combat metals team routinely partners with units across the installation to support a variety of missions. Their most recent work includes fabricating a reusable training prop for the fire department and reinforcing vehicle components by welding and fabricating replacement parts for the maintenance shop.



“This rotation, we’ve tackled diverse challenges while ensuring our primary mission remains at the forefront,.” said Flores-Silva.



The innovative culture is not unique to the combat metals flight. The EMXS fosters a culture of innovative thought by empowering all of their Airmen to seek creative solutions to operational challenges.



“Our Combat Metals team are true artists, and their ability to identify areas for innovative solutions is unmatched!” said Maj. Tyler Hoff, 386th EMXS commander. “Our role as their leadership is to point them in the correct direction, then provide them the autonomy to problem solve. They bring an immense skillset to the fight and are vital to accelerate readiness and ensure mission success in contested environments!”

