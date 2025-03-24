We Grow Together - Camp Humphreys community builds bonds by planting potatoes

Photo By MUN CHONG | Camp Humphreys community members dig holes in prepared row during a potato planting...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Camp Humphreys community members dig holes in prepared row during a potato planting and barbecue lunch event outside Yoon Gate, March 22. The event was hosted by the We Go Together Association, which is one of 11 U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program organizations that improve quality of life for Soldiers, community members and their families and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance by providing free opportunities for cultural immersion and community involvement. see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Fourteen Camp Humphreys community members rolled up their sleeves and donned wide brimmed hats before getting to work as part of a potato planting and barbecue lunch event, March 22.



The participants were joined by 20 Koreans from the We Go Together Association, which hosted the event for a second year at a farm just outside Yoon Gate.



Together, the would-be farmers picked up and practiced techniques from the professionals at the farm and learned a few things about each other’s culture in the process.



First-time participant U.S. Army Capt. Rich Smith said he really enjoyed the event. (One might say he "dug" it.)



"I think the most enjoyable part was getting to work with some of the local Koreans and learning about the farming culture, and how their lives revolve around it during the farming season," said Smith, the assistant chief of physical therapy at the 121st Field Hospital, 549th Hospital Center.



More than just a budding relationship, The We Go Together Association has been a USAG Humphreys’ Good Neighbor organization since 2023 and has hosted several other free cultural exchange activities designed to foster cross-cultural understanding and bolster the ROK-US Alliance.



Other WGTA events included Korean cultural tours to Pyeongtaek and Daejeon City, a holiday gathering and a songpyeon-making experience. Songpyeon is a traditional Korean sweet rice cake normally filled with red bean paste, sesame seeds and chestnuts.



The We Go Together Association is one of 11 U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ Good Neighbor Program organizations that improve quality of life for Soldiers, community members and their families and strengthen the ROK-US Alliance by providing free opportunities for cultural immersion and community involvement.



For more information on upcoming free cultural immersion activities like this one, keep your ear low to the ground or just follow our Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/usaghumphreys). Either way, we’re rooting for you to join us!