Kadena re-opens base roller rink

Kadena celebrated the reopening of its historic roller rink, March 21, with live music, food, and fun.



The rink, which can facilitate approximately 40 people at a time, is located behind the Risner Fitness Center, next to outdoor recreation, and reservations can be made through the fitness center staff.



“I think this is a great asset to the community. There’s a need for more recreational outlets, so restoring this rink to the way it used to be will fulfill a big need for the community, and I think they’ll take full advantage of it.” said Ken Wetherill, director of Kadena Fitness & Sports, who used the rink in the 90s.



The new facility will be managed by the 718 Force Support Squadron, but it was an F-15 crew chief who got the ball rolling.



“I was here in 2012 and skated in Naha due to not being able to use this rink,” said Tech. Sgt. Michael Panza, 67th Fighter Generation Squadron F-15 crew chief section chief. “So, when the opportunity came up to restore it, I jumped on it.”

