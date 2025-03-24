USNH Yokosuka and JSDF Hospital Yokosuka Hold Joint Disaster Response Drill

Photo By AI HAZAMA | TAURA, Japan (Feb 27, 2025) Lead orthopedic surgeon, Cmdr. Benjamin Chi provided...... read more read more Photo By AI HAZAMA | TAURA, Japan (Feb 27, 2025) Lead orthopedic surgeon, Cmdr. Benjamin Chi provided didactic and practical training on the application of external fixation pins and the physics of external fixators as well as unstable pelvic fractures during the pre-exercise team building. Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka and U. S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Yokosuka personnel conduct surgical training during a joint disaster response drill. The exercise focused on enhancing hospital administrative and command staff capabilities between NMRTC Yokosuka and JSDF Hospital Yokosuka in the event of a large-scale natural disaster, such as a major earthquake. It also provided an opportunity for U.S. and Japanese medical teams to improve emergency response capabilities through collaborative triage and surgical training. (U.S. Navy photo by Ai Hazama/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

TAURA, Japan – U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka conducted a joint disaster response drill on Feb. 27.



The exercise focused on enhancing hospital administrative and command staff capabilities between NMRTC Yokosuka and JSDF Hospital Yokosuka in the event of a large-scale natural disaster, such as a major earthquake. It also provided an opportunity for U.S. and Japanese medical teams to improve emergency response capabilities through collaborative triage and surgical training.



“The overall objective was to improve the ability to respond to mass casualty events by strengthening organizational cooperation and enhancing interoperability,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Thomas, director for readiness and training for NMRTC Yokosuka.



Lt. Kellie Pacheco, triage officer, Lt. Cmdr. Brendan Barrett, triage medical doctor, Lt. Ernest Banes, triage medical nurse and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Bryant performed triage operations with JSDF medical teams and prepared the more serious injured patients for transfer to JSDF Hospital Yokosuka’s operating rooms (OR).



In the OR, medical personnel engaged in team-building exercises, discussing surgical techniques and case scenarios. Lead orthopedic surgeon, Cmdr. Benjamin Chi provided hands-on training on external fixation techniques and unstable pelvic fractures, while OR nurse, Lt. Cmdr. Carlos Ochoa shared insights on trauma operating room preparation.



“The surgical portion of the exercise proceeded smoothly, with JSDF junior surgeons eager to learn our systematic, multidisciplinary approach to trauma care,” said Chi. “Our orthopedic objectives were achieved, and I believe they gained valuable experience in damage control orthopedic surgery.”



The drill scenario included a mass casualty triage led by U.S. and JSDF medical teams, followed by trauma surgeries such as exploratory laparotomy with splenectomy and small bowel resection, as well as orthopedic procedures like pelvic external fixation. Throughout the exercise, U.S. and Japanese teams collaborated closely, sharing techniques and best practices in trauma care.



General surgeon Lt. Cmdr. Angela Zah introduced the multi-disciplinary approach to damage control surgery to the team and emphasized the value of hands-on collaboration.



“It was interesting to learn the differences in surgical instruments and techniques between our hospitals,” Zah said. “The exercise simulated the controlled chaos of a real trauma scenario, allowing our teams to work together effectively to manage complex injuries.”



Dr. Yumi Yokota and Dr. Tomoki Nagano, Japanese Fellows from NMRTC Yokosuka, acted as interpreters and translators for the collaborative surgery teams within the operating room.



This successful collaboration reaffirmed the commitment of U.S. and Japanese medical teams to shared readiness and strengthened their ability to respond to emergencies in maritime operations.



The event was attended by senior leaders, including Vice Adm. Tomohiko Madono, commandant of JMSDF Yokosuka District; Dr. Akira Harita, director general for health and medicine, Internal Bureau Ministry of Defense Health Agency; Rear Adm. Satoshi Tsukazaki, commander of JSDF Hospital Yokosuka; Rear Adm. Takehito Sawamura, surgeon general and director of medicine at the JMSDF Maritime Staff Office, Rear Adm. Koji Matsuzaki, Commander, JMSDF Undersea Medical Center and Capt. Tomomichi Ogawa, Fleet Surgeon, Commander JMSDF Fleet. NMRTC Yokosuka’s command triad also attended the exercise, led by commanding officer, Capt. Torrin Velazquez.



Velazquez emphasized the importance of collaboration between the JSDF Hospital Yokosuka and NMRTC Yokosuka in responding to emergencies.



“In times of crisis, teamwork is essential,” said Velazquez. “Our partnership with JSDF Hospital Yokosuka ensures that we can provide seamless, high-quality medical care when it’s needed most. By working together, our hospitals can respond rapidly and effectively to any disaster or emergency, strengthening our collective ability to save lives.”