Fort McCoy communicators earn award placings for graphics, community relations in 2024 Army Materiel Command competition

Kendra Pierce with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office and members of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned award placings in two categories for the 2024 Army Materiel Command (AMC) David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition that was announced in late-February.



The placings at AMC were the next level of competition for Pierce and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office after they placed in the 2024 Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Public Affairs and Communications Awards competition in January.



Graphics winner

Pierce earned a second-place Army Materiel Command award in Graphic Arts

Category A: Layout and Design. Pierce’s entry was a special graphic created for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



The entry competed with entries from across the Army that were from units under the AMC umbrella.



Pierce said she was happy to see the graphics item she created earn awards at both IMCOM and AMC.



“I was definitely surprised,” Pierce said. “I didn’t think it would place at all but happy see the project recognized.”



Armed Forces Day Open House event recognized

As it also earned an award at IMCOM, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office also earned an AMC third-place award in Category B: Community Relations Special Event for work done during the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House.



Contributors recognized for the award include now-retired Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell; Senior Public Affairs Specialist Scott T. Sturkol; Public Affairs Specialist Claudia Neve (now in Germany); Public Affairs Specialist Christopher Jones (now in California); Lt. Col. James Ontiveros, public affairs contributor and civil affairs officer; and Robin Michalski, Fort McCoy Commemorative Area caretaker.



An estimated audience of nearly 4,000 visitors participated in the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House on May 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, which included a Vietnam veterans welcome home ceremony, Army band performances, numerous military vehicle static displays, bus tours, and much more.



The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.



Within the Commemorative Area, there were dozens of displays set up under tents for more interactive fun. Planned activities included guided installation bus tours, a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags, camouflage face painting, military equipment displays, marksmanship galleries, the special ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans, and more.



“We had great weather for the event, and we had another fantastic turnout for the event,” Townsell said after the event. “Thank you to everyone who supported the event to make it a success once again. It’s this team effort that makes it the great event that it is. Additionally, thank you to all who visited to see what we have here at Fort McCoy.”



In a command-wide email message, Col. Nichole L Downs, director of AMC Public and Congressional Affairs, said competition was full of great work.



“AMC Public Affairs Professionals — Earlier this year, participants from across the AMC enterprise submitted entries for the 2024 David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition. Over the last month, we have carefully reviewed the submissions and selected 22 winners to advance to the Army’s Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware (KLW) competition,” Downs wrote. “As in previous years, selecting the entries for the next round was a difficult task. I’m impressed by the quality of the submissions I’ve seen, and it’s evident that they continue to improve with each passing year.



“I would like to invite you to join me in congratulating all the winners of this year’s competition. Your hard work and commitment to sharing the stories of your commands, AMC, and the Army are truly commendable. Thank you for taking the time to showcase your best work and for submitting your products for consideration at the AMC level for the David Harris competition. Your ongoing support for readiness and lethality is greatly appreciated, and I wish you all the best in this next phase of the competition. I encourage you to keep supporting this program because it truly showcases the important work of your teams and gives us a chance to recognize the talented Public Affairs professionals around AMC,” Downs said.



“Thank you for everything you do!”



These two entries now compete at the Army level Keith L. Ware competition.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)