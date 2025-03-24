U.S. Coast Guard, partners ensure maritime security in Marianas through increased operations

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | On March 23, 2025, the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam prevention team, alongside the...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | On March 23, 2025, the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam prevention team, alongside the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, prepare to board and conduct a certificate of compliance and port state control exam on the tank vessel Chang Hang Xi Wang at Tristar Terminal. The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) team conducted a series of operations from March 13 to March 23 to keep the ports and approaches to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) safe and secure while supporting commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam (FM/SG) team, alongside partners, conducted a series of operations from March 13 to March 23, 2025, to keep the ports and approaches to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) safe and secure while supporting commerce.



“This ten-day snapshot is a window into the continuation and increase of our routine operations to protect U.S. borders by preventing illegal goods entering or activities transpiring in the Marianas. They also support prosperity by keeping trade flowing smoothly. Safe ports mean cruise ships bring visitors, tankers deliver fuel, and cargo vessels supply goods— all vital to our region’s economy,” said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, deputy commander at Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.



From March 13 to 24, U.S. Coast Guard teams boarded oil tankers and cargo vessels at sea and inspected ships dockside alongside partner agencies. On March 13, a sector boarding team (SBT) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, delivered by a Station Apra Harbor small boat, examined the 590-foot Republic of the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Culture off Guam.



On March 19, the Fast Response Cutter USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) crew and SBT members boarded the 472-foot Singapore-flagged cargo ship Kota Raja en route from the Federated States of Micronesia to Guam. On March 23, an SBT and DEA team, again delivered by a Station Apra Harbor small boat, boarded the 607-foot China-flagged oil tanker Chang Hang Xi Wang off Guam, followed by a shoreside exam at Tristar Terminal.



Shoreside, the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam prevention team, alongside the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, attended vessels for further exams. On March 14, they conducted a port state control exam on the 430-foot French cruise ship Le Jacques Cartier, carrying 116 passengers and 135 crew, at the Port of Guam. On March 23, they conducted a certificate of compliance and port state control exam on the Chang Hang Xi Wang at Tristar Terminal. The teams found all the vessels in compliance with established standards and regulations.



“While these operations are core to our mission, we’ve ramped up their frequency to meet today’s demands,” said Cmdr. Crose. “With increased maritime traffic and evolving regional security challenges, we’re focusing efforts to protect our borders, strengthen partnerships with agencies like the DEA and Guam Customs, and ensure our ports remain safe and open for business—keeping commerce flowing and our communities thriving.”



Security boardings focus on checking for illegal activities, such as drug trafficking or smuggling, and ensuring compliance with U.S. laws. Certificate of compliance exams verify tankers meet safety and environmental standards, like proper oil-handling equipment, spill prevention measures, and documentation compliance. Port state control exams ensure foreign vessels meet international safety, security, and crew welfare standards, including emergency procedures proficiency, lifeboat functionality, and working conditions.



The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team remains dedicated to safeguarding our borders, maritime approaches, and the maritime community while enabling commerce and prosperity through these ongoing operations.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and prosperity in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.