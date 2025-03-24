Philippines, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Conduct Joint Combined Training Exchange

EL NIDO, Philippines (March 7, 2024) – A West Coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Unit and members of Philippines Naval Special Operation Units (NAVSOU) conducted a joint combined exchange training (JCET) exercise from Feb. 10 – March 7, 2025.



The JCET took place in El Nido, Philippines, where both parties took part in various training sessions to include gas and oil platform training (GOPLAT), land warfare training, tactical combat casualty care, target assault training, and close quarter combat training.



While JCET events primarily focus on U.S. military readiness and training; however they are also mutually beneficial to U.S. allies and partners by enhancing bilateral relations and contributing to regional stability.



“Working with the NAVSOU has been a unique opportunity. They operate similarly to the U.S. SEAL Teams, and our cultures are alike in many ways,” said an NSW operator.



During the JCET, NSW operators honed their skills in diverse environments, taking advantage of the opportunity to train in jungle terrain and maritime settings alongside their NAVSOU counterparts.



"Training in this environment provides unique opportunities to refine our skills, particularly in jungle warfare," said an NSW operator. "Working alongside NAVSOU in these challenging conditions has enhanced our capabilities and strengthened our partnership."



For nearly 75 years, since the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty in 1951, the United States and the Philippines have upheld, maintained, and enhanced our alliance. The enduring relationship covers political, security, and economic cooperation and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, providing maritime special operations force capabilities to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas.

