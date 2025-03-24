Network Enterprise Technology Command Team Honors Bataan Death March Victims in 26.2-Mile Ruck March

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM — An elite team from the Army's Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) G2 directorate honored the victims of the Bataan Death March with a grueling 26.2-mile ruck march here. The soldiers carried not only their gear but also the weight of history as they remembered the American and Filipino soldiers who endured unimaginable suffering during World War II.



In 1942, Japanese forces invaded the Philippines, trapping American and Filipino troops on the Bataan peninsula. Despite facing overwhelming odds and dwindling supplies, the soldiers fought valiantly for months. However, weakened by disease and starvation, they were ultimately forced to surrender.



What followed was a horrific 60-to-69-mile forced march through the scorching Philippine heat. Thousands of American and Filipino prisoners of war, already weakened and ill, were subjected to unspeakable cruelty. They were beaten, starved, and many were bayoneted or shot by their captors. Those who survived the march faced years of brutal captivity in Japanese POW camps.

"Today, we remember their sacrifice and honor their resilience," said MSG Richard Ray "Their courage in the face of adversity reminds us of the true cost of freedom and the importance of never forgetting the sacrifices made to protect it."

The NETCOM team comprised four soldiers:

• CPL Stephen Fritz III, Team Captain, carrying the HHC NETCOM Company Guidon

• MSG Richard Ray,

• CPL Tristan May

• CPL Tyler Hanson



The team's difficult trek serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served in the Philippines during World War II and a testament to the enduring strength of the United States Army.

