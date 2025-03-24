New Red Cross Office Strengthens Support for Military Community at Fort Hamilton

Photo By Mark Getman | Lt. Col. Matthew Barack, commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Site,...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Lt. Col. Matthew Barack, commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Site, a tenant unit located on U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, provides remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony March 12 for the new American Red Cross office at Fort Hamilton. The new facility, which is located on the first floor of the Installation Support Office, will provide emergency family assistance and hero care messaging to service members, supporting military personnel and their families through critical support services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community welcomed a new American Red Cross office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 12, marking a significant milestone in supporting service members and their families.



The office, located on the first floor of the Installation Support Office, will provide critical emergency family assistance and hero care messaging to military personnel and their dependents.



Lt. Col. Matthew Barack, commander of the New York Military Entrance Processing Site (MEPS), emphasized the deep-rooted partnership between the Military Entrance Processing Command and the American Red Cross.



"The relationship between the Military Entrance Processing Command and the American Red Cross is a testament to shared values and a commitment to those who serve," Barack said. He added that the collaboration is "vital to both service members and their families, especially in an emergency."



Barack's personal connection to the Red Cross underscores the organization's importance. "Twenty-five years ago, as a young recruit heading to basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, my only link to home was a brief phone call," he recalled. "Just days later, tragedy struck when my grandmother passed away. It was the Red Cross that bridged the seemingly insurmountable distance, swiftly notifying my chain of command."



The new location represents more than just a physical space; it symbolizes a century-long commitment to supporting those who serve.



The partnership traces back to Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, who during the Civil War worked tirelessly to support soldiers, identifying over 22,000 missing service members.



Trevor Loew, Director of Hamiltons' Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) emphasized the natural alignment between the two organizations.



"Both organizations are in the business of taking care of people, so we are natural partners," Loew said. He noted that "for the past 4 years we have been discussing partnering on a more local physical location to enhance daily support operations."



Building on this collaborative spirit, the Red Cross is expanding its commitment to the military community beyond mere physical proximity.



Lallita Maharaj, Director of the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces of Greater New York, provided deeper insights into the office's comprehensive mission.



"Today, the Red Cross continues to provide essential services to the entire military community, supporting active-duty installations, veteran hospitals, state homes for veterans, and various community-based veteran organizations," Maharaj explained.



The office will offer a comprehensive range of services, including:



Casework services for active-duty members and veterans



Briefings for MEPS, Reserve, and National Guard units



Resilience workshops for the Fort Hamilton community



Potential future services like CPR training and blood drives



Maharaj shared a deep personal perspective from her own military support experience.



"I had the privilege of being deployed alongside active-duty troops in three different countries—Romania, Poland, and Lithuania—for 10 months," she said. "I returned with a stronger commitment to identifying and addressing the unmet needs of our military community by connecting them with the resources available to help."



The new office stands as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the U.S. military and the American Red Cross, continuing a legacy of support that spans more than a century.