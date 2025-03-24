Racers from the 181st Intelligence Wing were invited alongside the Terre Haute Regional Airport by John Colett to participate in the event that focused on the Play it Forward Program at the Terre Haute Convention Center on March 1, 2025.



The Play it Forward Program is sponsored by the Wabash Valley Athletics Association. The program focuses on supporting families and schools in order to assist their ability to enroll students from kindergarten through high-school seniors.



According to their website, the WVAA’s mission statement is “The Wabash Valley Athletic Association promotes education-based athletics by fostering a seamless pipeline of athletes from youth sports through high school. We identify challenges, advocate for organizational changes, and enhance the student-athlete experience through collaboration and accountability.”



Racers in attendance at the event were Col Mark Wright, the 181st Intelligence Wing Deputy Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Hackett, the Command Chief Master Sgt. of the 181st Intelligence Wing, Tech. Sgt. Matt Wade, a recruiter at the 181st Intelligence Wing, Senior Airman Nicholas Momotiuk, a public affairs specialist at the 181st Intelligence Wing, Lori Danielson, the honorary commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing and President and Founder of Go Time Coaching, LLC., and David Templeton, the honorary commander of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group and the president and CEO of Templeton Coal Company.



The event was a unique opportunity for Racers to show their support in the community and learn about the program’s progress and future goals.



During the event, awards were handed out, recognizing various sporting successes to both coaches and athletes. The awards highlighted their hard work, and the overarching concept that youth athletics play a critical role in developing young minds and giving positive social atmospheres to grow in.



The 181st IW is proud to be involved in opportunities to foster community relationships and see efforts towards strengthening future generations.

