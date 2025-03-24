Total Force Airmen Strengthen CBRN Readiness in the Pacific

Photo By Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock | Members of the Air National Guard, 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, and 113th Wing, the...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock | Members of the Air National Guard, 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, and 113th Wing, the Air Force Reserve, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, and 433rd Airlift Wing, and Active-Duty, 35th Fighter Wing, and 35th Civil Engineering Squadron prepare equipment for a week long Total Force Exercise on 14 Mar, 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Exercise Beverly Sunrise enhances Total Force integration by strengthening CBRN defense capabilities through realistic training and joint operations with Air National Guard, Air Reserve, and Active Duty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Danny Whitlock) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Airmen from the Air National Guard, 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, and 113th Wing, the Air Force Reserve, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, and 433rd Airlift Wing, and Active-Duty, 35th Fighter Wing, components have come together for Exercise Beverly Sunrise, a full-scale Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense training event at Misawa Air Base. Over two weeks, these Total Force Airmen work side by side to bolster joint capabilities, refine warfighting readiness, and enhance CBRN response operations in a contested Indo-Pacific environment.



As global threats evolve, the ability to detect, assess, and neutralize CBRN hazards is essential to sustaining combat airpower. Beverly Sunrise reinforces Total Force interoperability by integrating Air National Guard and Reserve emergency management teams into active-duty operations.



“Exercise Beverly Sunrise reinforces Total Force integration, uniting Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active-Duty personnel to execute and enhance CBRN readiness in the Pacific,” said Senior Master Sgt. James Mulhall, Installation Emergency Manager, 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan. “This collaboration between Guard, Reserve, and Active-Duty forces maximizes operational effectiveness, ensuring a synchronized and rapid response to any CBRN threat in the battlespace.”



This exercise places Airmen in realistic, high-intensity scenarios that replicate the operational environments they may encounter in a wartime environment. Airmen must rapidly respond to simulated CBRN attacks, conduct reconnaissance in contaminated areas, and execute decontamination procedures under battlefield conditions. Identifying and mitigating threats while sustaining air operations ensures mission success, regardless of the threats posed by our adversaries.



The Air Force’s commitment to CBRN readiness and rapid response capabilities is a focus of Exercise Beverly Sunrise. As adversaries continue investing in CBRN warfare capabilities, the Air Force prepares to fight and win in chemically contested environments. This exercise is a direct demonstration of combat deterrence, reinforcing the Air Force’s ability to continue operations despite enemy use of chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear attacks.



The reconnaissance teams, made up of Total Force Airmen, were critical in detecting and assessing threats. Airmen in full protective gear navigate contaminated environments, collect samples, and relay intelligence to the Wing Operations Center. This process enables commanders to make informed decisions, execute force protection measures, and launch aircraft without hesitation.



“Our reconnaissance teams are the eyes on the ground, collecting critical data from potentially contaminated areas to give commanders an accurate picture of the threat,” said Master Sgt. Ken Church, Emergency Manager, 151st Wing, Utah Air National Guard. “Without their assessments, we are operating in the dark. Their work allows leadership to make informed decisions on force protection, sustain combat operations, and neutralize hazards before they escalate into mission-critical threats.”



A defining element of Beverly Sunrise is the combination of Air National Guard and Reserve forces into Active-Duty CBRN operations. The Guard and Reserve bring highly skilled Emergency Managers, many with civilian-sector expertise in hazardous materials response, firefighting, and emergency operations. Their ability to seamlessly integrate with active-duty counterparts strengthens the Air Force’s overall CBRN response capability.



This integration is critical in wartime scenarios where operational demands require rapid reinforcement from Guard and Reserve units. The ability to deploy and operate as a single force ensures continuity in mission execution, even in environments where chemical or radiological weapons may be used against U.S. forces.



Misawa Air Base is a critical power projection hub, enabling the Air Force to launch and sustain combat operations across the Pacific theater. Training in CBRN-contested scenarios at this location ensures that Airmen are fully prepared to operate in the environments adversaries hope to exploit.



“Our adversaries closely monitor our training and operations, mine our data, and are looking for gaps they can exploit,” said Senior Master Sgt. Mulhall. “Exercises like Beverly Sunrise sends a clear message: we are not only watching but also ready.”



Through this joint training effort, the Air Force demonstrates its ability to sustain wartime operations, deny adversaries the ability to degrade mission effectiveness and dominate the battlespace under any conditions. Including highly trained CBRN specialists from across all components ensures that Airmen are prepared to respond to chemical and radiological threats and can continue executing the mission without disruption.



“Exercise Beverly Sunrise is not just a training event; it is a validation of the Air Force’s ability to fight and win in CBRN-contested environments,” said Master Sgt. Church. “By integrating Guard, Reserve, and Active-Duty forces, the exercise ensures seamless coordination, mission effectiveness, and rapid response capabilities across the Total Force.



As adversaries develop new tactics to challenge U.S. airpower, Beverly Sunrise sends a clear message, The U.S. Air Force is prepared, the Total Force is ready, and no adversary will prevent the United States from achieving air dominance anytime, anywhere.