Walls assumes senior enlisted position of Cadet Command

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Cadet Command held an assumption of responsibility March 25 for its new senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell Walls.



The ceremony was held at Waybur Theater, where Walls assumed responsibility of Cadet Command from the commander of troops, Sgt. Maj. Travis Siler.



“I am excited to work alongside you all,” said Walls to the gathered crowd after the traditional passing of the colors. “Together, we will continue to modernize and capitalize on opportunities for growth throughout the command.”



Walls, a cannon crewmember by trade, previously held the position of Command Sergeant Major of the 56th Artillery Command in Wiesbaden, Germany. With more than 30 years of enlisted experience, Walls has served at every level of leadership and completed four combat deployments.



“You are joining this command for a reason, as Cadet Command and the Army work through some critical times,” said Brig. Gen. Maurice ‘Moe’ Barnett, the commanding general of Cadet Command, to Walls. “I am convinced you are the right leader at the right time to pick up the CSM baton as we work together to lead this great organization.”



Walls takes the helm of Cadet Command’s senior enlisted role from Command Sgt. Maj. Roy Young. During his tenure, Young not only ensured discipline within the unit but took a special interest in the Army JROTC program. His advocacy for the program led to the creation of the first Army Drone National Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, and the inception of the JROTC National Raider Challenge at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



“His fingerprints are imprinted on this entire command, and he made a palpable difference to the lives of the soldiers and civilians assigned to this organization,” said Barnett about Young. “Roy Young is a linchpin and was absolutely indispensable to Cadet Command and the Fort Knox installation. He is and always will be a tremendous representation of the famous ‘Man in the Arena’ speech,” Barnett said.



Walls has hit the ground running with plans to visit the command’s four military junior colleges later this week. Following his predecessor’s lead, Walls plans to put a large focus on Army JROTC and continue to enhance the growing leadership and civics program.

