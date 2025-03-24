SDDC Mentorship Program empowers civilian employees to succeed

Photo By Christopher Parr | Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General shares her hopes and...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Parr | Ms. Kristina O’Brien, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General shares her hopes and goals to the 2025 Surface Deployment and Distribution Command Mentorship Program mentors and mentees March 18, 2025, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The program builds on last year’s success by pairing mentors with mentees to strengthen skills, provide career guidance, and share valuable insights. (U.S. Army photo by Christopher Parr, SDDC/PCA) see less | View Image Page

The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command recently launched its 2025 Mentorship Program. Designed to further develop and enhance the career growth of the command’s civilian employees, the program pairs mentors with mentees to strengthen skills, provide career guidance, and share valuable insights.



The program, which is in its second year, directly supports SDDC’s commitment to developing and sustaining high-performing teams, aligning with the command’s Strategic Human Capital Plan and supporting Secretary of Defense priorities to strengthen the force and cultivate talent.



"Our mentorship program capitalizes on the incredible range of skills, talents, and perspectives within our workforce," said Kristina O’Brien, deputy to the commanding general. "It’s about empowering employees to reach their full potential while advancing the command’s mission."



O’Brien emphasized that the program encourages learning and growth. "This is a great opportunity to learn in different ways. That’s really what this is all about — learning, growing, contributing to the organization in meaningful ways, and developing as an individual. All those things happen through mentorship."



Participants will engage directly with senior leaders, gaining valuable insights into leadership and decision-making processes. Tailored training sessions will equip mentors and mentees with tools to build strong professional relationships.



Mentees are encouraged to communicate clear career goals with their mentors, who will provide personalized coaching and counseling. This approach not only supports employees in their current roles but also prepares them for future career opportunities, ensuring long-term success for both the employee and SDDC.



For mentors, the program offers a chance to both give back and continue their own professional growth.



“I’ve participated in the mentoring program before and it keeps improving,” said Arturo Rodriguez, chief of the Exercises, FUOPS, Readiness, Training and Integration Division.



"My main goal is to help my mentees learn and grow, and I know that doing this will also help with my own professional development,” continued Rodriguez. “It's rewarding to see my mentee overcome challenges, improve their skills, and reach their goals. I'm sure this program will be a great chance for us to learn and grow."



Mentees also expressed enthusiasm for the program’s opportunities.



"As a mentee, I am excited for the opportunities that the Mentor Program has to offer," said Alexis Deets, SDDC G8. "I love school and learning, and this program offers a more hands-on and individualized learning experience. Shadowing a senior leader with so much experience and knowledge to share will allow me to grow personally and professionally. I can’t wait to see what this year brings!"



With its focus on mentorship and growth, the program truly creates a "win-win" situation for the command and its employees. By providing the tools and resources necessary for career improvement and progression, the initiative ensures SDDC’s civilian employees remain mission-ready to support the warfighter.



“Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn” – Benjamin Franklin