Military Flagship Schools: Supporting Students and Families

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Every year, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission honors eight schools throughout Georgia for their outstanding commitment to fostering a supportive and welcoming environment for military students and their families.



The Georgia Department of Education awarded several schools; Berrien County Elementary School, Berrien High School, Dewar Elementary School, Lanier County Middle School, and Valdosta Middle School, the Military Flagship Award on March 17, 2025.



“One of the things we look at is how they address the onboarding of new students and new families,” said Richard Woods, State School Superintendent of Georgia. “Is it welcoming? Do they have needs being met? What support do they give their military children within schools?”

A key initiative at Berrien Elementary is collaborating with the Military School Liaison, which serves as a dedicated point of contact for military families.



“I give resources, and I am the go-between for the schools and the base itself, so if they need anything, then I fight,” said Alicia Stasiulis, Moody School Liaison Program Manager. “Berrien county has chosen to use those resources, which makes me extremely proud of them, and everything they’ve accomplished.”



Woods emphasized that supporting military families goes beyond the classroom, extending into every aspect of a child’s educational journey to ensure stability and success.



“I think trying to say ‘Hey, we’re going to look after your children, we’re going to make sure that your family is looked after while you serve this nation,’ gives a peace of mind to our military families.” Said Woods.



With the honor of receiving The Military Flagship Award, Berrien has solidified its reputation as a leader in supporting military-connected students. This recognition reflects the school’s unwavering commitment to providing a stable and enriching environment for those who serve our country and their families.

