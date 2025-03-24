NIOC Pensacola Supports Opening of Center for Operational Assessments and Specialized Training

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola, supported by Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and official opening of the newly established Center for Operational Assessments and Specialized Training facility, also known as COAST.



Cmdr. Donald Moaratty, commanding officer of NIOC Pensacola, and Lt. Cmdr. Brian Pickler of NAVIFOR presided over the official opening.



COAST’s opening underpins the importance of readiness through training as previously highlighted by the chief of naval operations. The newly established COAST facility will be the center of gravity for Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) training, assessments and certifications. Creating and maintaining a robust Cyber Mission Force (CMF) training program is critical to national security, our military leaders, and is a core function that is vital to matching and exceeding peer capability.



The COAST facility is designed to host training, assessments and certifications for two DCO CMF teams simultaneously. To date, COAST and the Cyber Qualification Training Team (CQTT) have hosted seven events supporting more than 45 sailors: three National Cryptologic University courses, one CompTIA course, one Cyber Protection Team internal assessment, one language course, and one weeklong Job Qualification Review.



“I am grateful to NAVIFOR, Ultimate Knowledge Institute, our contractors, and our Cyber Qualification Training Team for the incredible work that has gone into the procurement and establishment of this wonderful and state-of-the-art facility,” Moaratty said. “I would like to extend my gratitude for the commitment and investment in advancing cyber training right here in Pensacola, Florida.”



The COAST facility will enhance CMF operational readiness and the CQTT team, led by Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, will continue to refine the training process and professional skills across offensive and defensive cyber domains.



“Our CQTT team will ensure the warfighting excellence of all who pass through our doors as they prepare for missions around the world,” Migdal said.



CMF readiness is the single most important aspect of the Navy’s cyberwarfare capabilities; if the teams are not ready, they cannot execute the missions they are assigned. Cyber capabilities across offensive and defensive domains are critical to the protection of infrastructure, networks and national defense assets around the globe. Moaratty stressed the importance of harnessing the full advantage of the COAST facility and the expertise of CQTT.



The future of cyber training at COAST will increase cyber combat lethality and continue to shape the landscape of cyber operations across the Navy, which includes forging elite cyber warriors. As with any Navy celebration, the team cut a cake to christen the opening of the Navy’s newest cyber training facility.



NIOC Pensacola’s mission is to execute cyberspace operations and signals intelligence in support of naval, joint forces and national tasking authorities. NIOC Pensacola also provides administrative and personnel support to its assigned Department of Navy members. NIOC Pensacola is a subordinate command of Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group and comprises Task Group 103 of the U.S. Navy’s 10th Fleet.



For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the public webpage at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2025 Date Posted: 03.25.2025 15:13 Story ID: 493711 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Pensacola Supports Opening of Center for Operational Assessments and Specialized Training, by LT Daniel DeRidder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.