Historian’s Corner: 5th CCG embodies a legacy of innovation, excellence

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Since its activation July 1, 1964, the 5th Combat Communications Group, based out of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, has crafted a legacy of innovation and adaptability.



Only one month after forming, personnel went to Gila Bend, Arizona and supported drone operations – a technology that was seeing its first large-scale military use in the then-ongoing Vietnam War. By the end of their first operational year, the 5th CCG had accumulated over 2,100 temporary duty days, establishing its early reputation for rapid deployment.



In late 1965, the group introduced the AN/TSC-28 communications van, significantly improving its field communications capabilities. These vans supported 100 telephone stations and multiple teletype circuits, providing comprehensive communications capabilities on a mobile platform. 5th CCG technicians later modified the vans by lowering their axles and wheels, allowing them to fit onto C-130 Hercules aircraft for transport in order to support global operations.



In 1966, the group implemented the "Talking Bird" airborne command system, designed for rapid response during emergencies or bare-base conditions. The self-contained system was installed into select C-130s, turning them into airborne command posts with global communications. At the time, this package was only available with the 5th CCG at Robins and at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England.



George "Ted" Engelmann, a 5th CCG veteran, served with the group during the Vietnam War and provided a first-hand account to the CCG’s role and impact in the conflict.



Arriving to Vietnam in March 1968, he served as a forward air controller attached to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.



"We had rocket attacks, mortar attacks, satchel charges coming in... anywhere from 50 to 150 rockets per attack," said Englemann, describing the conditions they operated under.



Engelmann also recounted practical adaptations, such as carrying spare fuses to fix radios used by Army personnel.



"We always carried these fuses in our pockets...it was a long-standing joke among Air Force personnel, we would never tell the Army guys the secret because they would give us free phone calls back," said Engelmann.



After Vietnam, the 5th CCG continued to support notable missions, including air traffic control operations for the Apollo 11 mission in July 1969 and Apollo 12 later that year.



During the 1980s, the group's adaptability was tested once again during Operation Eagle Claw, the attempted rescue of American hostages in Iran in April 1980. Personnel from the group swiftly established critical communications and navigational systems in austere desert conditions. While the operation was ultimately cancelled, their readiness and capability in setting up essential infrastructure under pressure was clear.



In the early 1990s, the 5th CCG deployed more than 600 personnel during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. The group provided essential command, control and communications support throughout the Middle East, ensuring effective coordination among coalition forces. They established communication networks in austere and hostile environments, enabling rapid military action and earning widespread recognition and commendation for their efforts.



Into the 21st century, the 5th CCG has maintained its innovative edge, using and adapting modern technologies to address emerging threats and changing operational demands. Initiatives include the establishment of the Combat Communications Engineering Integration Center in 2016, which validates combat communications modernization efforts across the total force. The center is one of numerous modern-day programs that demonstrate the group's ongoing commitment to integrating new technologies, industry partnerships, and continuous improvements in combat communications capabilities.



In 2024, the 5th CCG moved under command of the 461st Air Control Wing, bolstering the Wing’s operational capabilities and making it the first active command, control and communications, or C3, wing in the Air Force.



Through historical records and firsthand accounts, the legacy of the 5th CCG emerges as a history defined by adaptability, innovation and operational effectiveness. Today, Robins Airmen take up that mantle to carry the group’s legacy and define its future.