Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Corpsmen Bolster Operational Readiness with Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital corpsmen assigned to the Multi-Service Unit at Naval Hospital Twentynine...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital corpsmen assigned to the Multi-Service Unit at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training alongside the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Fire Department on March 21. The hands-on exercise reinforced critical trauma response skills, ensuring corpsmen are prepared to provide life-saving care in mass casualty and combat scenarios (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Hospital corpsmen assigned to the Multi-Service Unit (MSU) at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms participated in a high-impact Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training session on March 21, reinforcing their ability to provide critical medical support in operational environments. The training, led by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Paige Pierce in collaboration with the Marine Corp Air and Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Fire Department, focused on preparing corpsmen to respond to mass casualty and combat-related trauma scenarios with speed, precision, and coordination.



“This hands-on training ensures that MSU staff maintain the lethality, proficiency, and effectiveness needed to support the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force in a tactical or mass casualty scenario,” said Pierce.



Throughout the exercise, participants practiced key elements of TCCC, including providing immediate care under fire, transporting casualties efficiently, and coordinating with emergency response teams to ensure a seamless transition from field treatment to hospital care.



The training placed corpsmen in realistic scenarios where they had to assess casualties and move patients from litters to ambulances and into the hospital’s Emergency Department. Working alongside the Combat Center Fire Department, they refined their ability to integrate with first responders, reinforcing the teamwork necessary for effective trauma care in real-world situations.



A major focus of the training was ensuring that corpsmen could make rapid and confident decisions under pressure. By simulating high-stress conditions, the exercise pushed participants to stay composed while executing critical medical procedures. The ability to remain calm and work efficiently in chaotic environments is essential in combat medicine, where every second can determine a patient’s outcome.



Beyond technical skills, the training reinforced the importance of teamwork. Corpsmen had to communicate clearly and rely on one another’s strengths to move patients quickly and safely. Whether loading a casualty onto an ambulance or safely assessing an injury with emergency personnel, each action required precision and collaboration.



Pierce emphasized that the training was not just about repetition but about maintaining readiness for real-world situations.



“Participants practiced the beginning stages of TCCC and movement of patients from litter to ambulance and into the Emergency Department, reinforcing skills essential for real-world combat and trauma scenarios,” she said.



With a continued focus on operational preparedness, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms remains committed to ensuring that its corpsmen are equipped with the skills and confidence needed to provide life-saving care in any environment. The collaboration with the MCAGCC Fire Department highlights the importance of collaborative training efforts, ensuring that military medical personnel and first responders are prepared to work together when it matters most.