Fuel to Perform: Proper Nutrition for Exercise stressed at NHB

-- The human body requires a continuous supply of energy to function efficiently. This demand increases significantly when engaging in physical activities, whether for recreational, competitive or duty purposes. Exercise places greater stress on muscles, joints, and bones, necessitating dietary adjustments to sustain energy levels and enhance performance.



Making those dietary adjustments can significantly impact overall health and help enhance physical exertion from recreational to operational by maintaining optimal body weight, disease prevention, strengthening bones and more.



The Science Behind Energy Demands

During vigorous exercise, the body undergoes significant physiological changes. Muscles, the heart, and blood vessels can utilize up to 50 times more energy compared to resting conditions. These factors underscore the importance of proper nutrition to ensure optimal physical performance and recovery.



Essential Nutrients for Energy

Energy primarily comes from three macronutrients: carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Each plays a unique role in sustaining performance and aiding recovery.

• Carbohydrates: The body's primary energy source. Carbohydrates are broken down into sugars, providing immediate energy. Excess sugars are stored in the liver and muscles for later use. Without sufficient carbohydrate intake, the body may struggle to maintain energy levels during prolonged activity. Examples of carbs include breads, fruits, veggies, rice and pasta.

• Fats: Essential for a balanced diet, fats provide fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), which play a role in performance and recovery. Examples of fats include avocado, butter and olive oil.



• Proteins: Found in every cell, protein is vital for muscle repair and recovery. It provides essential amino acids that help rebuild muscle fibers stressed during exercise. Sources of protein include chicken, low-fat milk and Greek yogurt.



Carbs and protein can be found in beans, lentils and yogurt, and protein and fat are in such foods as eggs, cheese and nuts/seeds.



Nutrient Timing for Exercise

Proper fueling before, during, and after exercise ensures sustained energy levels and efficient recovery.

• Before Exercise: A carbohydrate-rich snack 30-60 minutes prior to activity is recommended, along with 2-3 cups of water to maintain hydration.

• During Exercise: To counter sweat loss, it is advisable to consume 3-8 ounces of water every 15-20 minutes. For exercises lasting over an hour, incorporating a sports drink within the same timeframe can help replenish lost electrolytes and sustain energy levels.

• Post-Workout: Within 45 minutes of completing exercise, consuming a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and ample fluids aids in recovery and muscle repair.



Nutrition plays a crucial role in physical performance. Understanding the body's energy demands and fueling appropriately with carbohydrates, proteins, and fats ensures a recreational athlete, competitive performer and deployed active duty servicemember can perform their best. By adhering to nutrient timing strategies, individuals can optimize their workouts, enhance recovery, and maintain overall well-being.



Naval Hospital Bremerton currently has three dietitians with Lt Randy Le, MS, RD, Megan Magness, RD and Traci Taipale, RD. They provide medical nutrition therapy to active duty, dependents and retirees through all of the lifespan, from newborn to geriatric. Patients can self-refer or have a referral placed by any provider. NHB’s Nutrition Clinic is located on the fifth floor, available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by calling, 360-475-5566.