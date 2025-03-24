MICC personnel make a difference supporting Central Command in Iraq

Courtesy Photo | The Regional Contracting Office–North pose at Erbil Air Base, Iraq on Nov. 4, 2024,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Regional Contracting Office–North pose at Erbil Air Base, Iraq on Nov. 4, 2024, enjoying mail and care packages from home. Over a 9-month deployment, from June 2024 to March 2025, the RCO-North team executed 49 commodity contracts, 67 service contracts and eight construction contracts totaling $99 million. The complete joint team included Capt. Allison Smik, Capt. Jordan Dawsey, Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Payton, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Kleinschmidt, all from the 900th Contracting Battalion; Staff Sgt. Kamron Ghani of the 925th Contracting Battalion; Staff Sgt. James Caldwell of the 904th Contracting Battalion; and Air Force Master Sgt. Sheng Morris, Master Sgt. Jacob Lacefield, and Capt. Kerry Kearschner of the 673rd Contracting Squadron. Picture from top left to right: (top)Kleinschmidt, Caldwell, Ghani, Smik; (bottom) Payton, Dawsey, Kearschner and Lacefield. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 20, 2025) – Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting professionals redeployed to their home stations after the successful completion of a months-long deployment to Iraq in support of the U.S. Central Command’s mission in Iraq.



419th Contracting Support Brigade Soldiers across three of its five battalions were tasked in support of the CENTCOM deployment from June 23, 2024, with the arrival of the advanced party, until March 18, 2025, when the last teammate returned to their home station. Four Soldiers assigned to the 900th Contracting Battalion at Fort Bragg, N.C., one Soldier assigned to the 925th Contracting Battalion at Fort Drum, N.Y., and one Soldier assigned to the 904th Contracting Battalion at Fort Stewart, Ga., were members of the Regional Contracting Office-North team that, over a 9-month deployment, executed 49 commodity contracts, 67 service contracts, and eight construction contracts totaling $99 million. The group synchronized and coordinated efforts with three major task forces, including the Combined Joint Task Force—Operation Inherent Resolve, Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force—Levant, and the US Army Corps of Engineers.



The Joint team included Capt. Allison Smik, Capt. Jordan Dawsey, Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Payton, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Kleinschmidt, all from the 900th Contracting Battalion; Staff Sgt. Kamron Ghani of the 925th Contracting Battalion; Staff Sgt. James Caldwell of the 904th Contracting Battalion; and Air Force Master Sgt. Sheng Morris, Master Sgt. Jacob Lacefield, and Capt. Kerry Kearschner of the 673rd Contracting Squadron. The group was broken down into two sections for contracting actions in Northern Iraq and contracting actions in the Eastern Syrian Security Area, or ESSA. Sheng, Caldwell, and Kleinschmidt completed actions for Northern Iraq. Dawsey, Kearschner, Lacefield, and Ghani completed actions for the ESSA. Smik and Payton served, respectively, as the officer and noncommissioned officer in charge of the group for the duration of the deployment.



Lt. Col. Devin Hammond, who has served as the commander for the 904th Contracting Battalion since June 2022, praised the entire team for their selfless-service, professionalism, readiness and mission execution. He also explained why Caldwell was the battalion’s selection for the important operational mission.



“Staff Sgt. Caldwell is a stellar contracting NCO who excelled in his Operational Contract Support of these warfighters while deployed to Iraq,” Hammond said. “He provided superior support to his mission partners, and we are glad to have him back at home station to continue his pursuit of excellence after soaking up some well-deserved family time immediately following his return from the deployment.”



Smik, based on her perspective as the RCO-North team leader, said each of the Soldiers were vital to executing many complex aspects of their expert support to Soldiers in combat and their combatant commanders.



“A key to team success was communication from the RCO–North office to the Theater Contracting Center – Southwest Asia Support Operations section, the Operational Contracting Support Integration Cells and to the supported units to ensure communication flowed seamlessly from all parties,” Smik said. “Our measurement of success was ensuring critical supplies and services were delivered on time to the supported units across Northern Iraq and the ESSA to support their missions.”



Lt. Col. Jonathan Gardner, who has served as the commander of the 900th Contracting Battalion since July 2023, lauded the entire team. He congratulated them on expert integration with their supported unit and efficient mission support, ensuring the organization maintains a standard of excellence both at home and abroad.



“What this team accomplished over the past nine months is astonishing, and I am immensely proud of each of them,” Gardner said. “They ensured the warfighter and supported units had the contracted capabilities required to successfully accomplish their mission—and they did so, working long hours, in austere conditions, thousands of miles away from families and loved ones.”



After re-integration and some well-deserved time off for each Soldier, Gardner plans to leverage the team’s experiences and lessons learned during deployment to help train and prepare others set to deploy in support of CENTCOM later in the year.



For his part, Caldwell said that all contracting professionals and sustainers should get the opportunity see first-hand how their efforts impact vital Army missions.



“I experienced immense pride as I witnessed the tangible results of my efforts directly benefiting the warfighter,” Caldwell said. “It was deeply fulfilling to see my work come to fruition, knowing that it played a vital role in supporting each Soldier around the base.”



As he reflected on the deployment, one of the most vivid moments that stands out to him was the sight of individuals driving around Iraq in vehicles that had helped procure. Caldwell successfully managed and led the procurement and execution of Erbil Air Base non-tactical and armored non-tactical vehicle contracts valued at $2.4 million, benefiting over 25 deployed units.



“Every vehicle that passed was a powerful reminder of the importance of our contributions,” Caldwell said. “The profound impact of this career field is something I hold in the highest regard and will always cherish. It has instilled a deep sense of purpose in me, and I am endlessly grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference.”





About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.