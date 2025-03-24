McConnell Airmen enhance mission readiness with LZO Certification

Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class Isaiah Schlechte, 22nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman 1st Class Isaiah Schlechte, 22nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, helps coordinate the landing of an aircraft during the Landing Zone Qualification Course Feb. 26, 2025, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. During the four-day course, the Airmen identified suitable locations critical to ensuring aircraft can land and take off safely, especially in environments where traditional airfields are unavailable. They also learned how to assess potential landing zones by evaluating terrain, size, and safety considerations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Enrique Guzman) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- Airmen from McConnell’s Airfield Management and Air Traffic Control teams have successfully completed the Landing Zone Safety Officer (LZSO) Qualification Course in an effort to increase the base’s operational capabilities in austere environments.



The Airmen learned how to assess potential landing zones by evaluating terrain, size, and safety considerations. Identifying suitable locations is critical to ensuring aircraft can land and take off safely, especially in environments where traditional airfields are unavailable.



“We learned the very basics of setting up a landing zone for our aircraft on approach and how to work the traffic in a landing zone. “Said Airman first class Isaiah Schlechte, 22nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller. “We were all helping each other out. There was no individual task, it was all a group effort.”



They trained in marking and lighting procedures, gaining expertise in setting up visual cues that guide pilots during landings and takeoffs. Proper markings and lighting systems help mitigate risks in low-visibility conditions, ensuring smooth operations in both daytime and nighttime scenarios.



“Having multifaceted Airmen is a huge advantage,” said Tech Sgt. Shawn Menssen, 22nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller. “They’re seeing it from all sides from airfield management, air traffic control and potentially the Radar Approach Control (RAPCON) side. This means they can apply their knowledge in a deployed environment while also helping us build our program here at home.”



Another key component of their training was air traffic communication. Effective coordination with aircrews is essential for managing aircraft movements safely and efficiently. The Airmen practiced communicating real-time landing zone conditions, providing pilots with crucial information to execute safe landings.



“The most challenging thing was probably getting to the landing zone itself,” Schlechte said. “It was kind of in the middle of nowhere, so we had to go up a mountain through a path they had made.”



The four-day course emphasized risk management, teaching participants how to identify and mitigate potential hazards associated with landing zone operations. By recognizing and addressing environmental and operational risks, LZSOs help maintain the highest safety standards in dynamic and unpredictable conditions.



This training is integral to the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, emphasizing the ability to rapidly deploy and operate from dispersed locations with minimal infrastructure. By certifying as LZSOs, these Airmen enhance McConnell’s capacity to support global mobility and contingency operations, ensuring that aircraft can operate safely even in nontraditional or undeveloped environments.