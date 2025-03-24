CYP inspectors key to safe, quality child & youth care

Safe, affordable and quality family childcare for Airmen and Guardians is vital to their ability to focus on their missions.



An inspection program conducted by the Air Force Services Center’s Child and Youth Program team is a key part of the Department of the Air Force’s ability to deliver that care.



During annual visits and follow-ups, the AFSVC team focuses on the quality, safety and regulatory compliance of CYP programs at every installation. The team assesses general operations, staff qualifications, program curriculum, facility fire, health and safety, and adherence to Department of Defense and DAF policies.



“Through these inspections, we objectively assess how well programs support the developmental needs of children and youth while ensuring they maintain the highest standards of care and safety,” said Talice Jones, AFSVC child development specialist and CYP inspection team member.



“We enhance family well-being,” added Sharon Govan Smith, AFSVC child development specialist and inspector. “Having access to reliable, affordable childcare helps ensure that our families can balance their professional and personal responsibilities.”



It also reduces stress for service members, knowing their children are in a safe, nurturing environment, which improves overall family well-being, she said.



“When childcare needs are addressed, service members can focus on their missions with peace of mind,” Govan Smith said. “They are better prepared and less distracted by concerns about their children’s care, enhancing operational readiness.”



The AFSVC’s CYP inspection program is extremely important in the delivery of quality, safe childcare to Airmen, Guardians and their families, said Debra Dietz, child development center director at MacDill AFB, Florida.



“It is a check to ensure children’s safety and wellbeing are at the forefront because, ultimately, the goal of all Air Force child and youth programs is providing the best care possible to support, mentor and grow children of the military families we serve,” Dietz said.



The inspections help by providing feedback to installations and programs on strengths and areas for improvement, as well as providing direction and suggestions on closing findings, she said.



Govan Smith, who joined the CYP inspection team in February 2017, has more than 35 years of early childhood education knowledge and experience that greatly assist her in her current position.



Before becoming an inspector, she worked in several CYP programs stateside and overseas to include family childcare, child development centers, school age care and part day enrichment programs. Her positions ranged from administrative clerk to director.



“My experience allows me to bring a wide range of valuable perspectives and unique insights to the team and field,” Govan Smith said. “(As an inspector) my mission is to ensure programs are offering safe and supportive environments in accordance with DOD and DAF guidelines, where children and youth can learn, grow and develop the skills they need to thrive, this includes things like staff training, mentorship and compassion.”



Jones has about 24 years’ experience with advocating for children, youth, staff and families in CYP and DOD elementary schools.



“My husband is retired Air Force, and we spent about 12 years in Europe during his tours of duty, with the remainder of our time at stateside Air Force installations,” Jones said. “I’m grateful for those opportunities to learn, develop, grow, mentor and support children and families at each location.”



Jones began her career as a Family Child Care Program provider before transitioning to CDC classrooms for seven years, focusing on the developmental needs of children from infancy to preschool. She’s served in a variety of positions including training and curriculum specialist, FCC coordinator, assistant director, director, assistant flight chief and now CYP inspector.



This experience allows her to relate to the classroom staff and managers because she’s experienced the challenges of those roles, she said.



“My experiences allow me to connect with the teams I work with at installations, empathize with military parents and guardians, and offer comfort to them during difficult times,” Jones said.



Dietz said the level of professionalism of inspectors is as important as the inspections themselves.



“The inspection team has partnered with the field to ensure not only that findings are identified but we all understand the methods needed to correct them. They are respected by those working at the installation level for their dedication and the professionalism they bring to each installation they inspect,” she said.



“We’re grateful for the insight and what they do for us,” Dietz added, “and appreciate all feedback given.”



When it comes to doing the best job possible for installations, Govan Smith said she’s motivated by the belief that she and her teammates are making a difference.



“Knowing that I am directly contributing to the growth and development of children and youth is a powerful motivator,” she said.



It can often be difficult for a young Airman or Guardian who is dropping off their child for care for the first time. Govan Smith said it’s completely normal to feel a little anxious as it’s a big step.



“Just remember, you’re doing a great job by making sure your child is in a safe, supportive environment while you’re on duty,” she said. “The DAF’s CDCs are staffed with caring, trained professionals who are there to provide the best care for your child, so you can focus on your mission knowing they’re in good hands. It’s all about balance, and you’re taking a positive step for both you, your family and your career. You’re not alone in this – there’s a strong community here to support you.”

