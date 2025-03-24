AFIMSC announces annual awards

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center announced its annual award winners March 13, during its quarterly commander’s call. Congratulations to all individual and team winners.



Airman of the year: Senior Airman Michael Mascorro, 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Air Force Installation Contracting Center

NCO of the year: Tech. Sgt. Guthrie McMahon, AFIMSC headquarters Operations Directorate

Senior NCO of the year: Master Sgt. Freddie Kincaid, 772nd ESS, AFICC

First Sergeant of the year: Master Sgt. Calvin Jones, Air Force Security Forces Center

Company Grade Officer of the year: Capt. Erin Sagisi, Air Force Civil Engineer Center

Field Grade Officer of the year: Maj. Ronda Underwood, AFCEC

Civilian Category I of the year: Marisol Bruno, Air Force Services Center

Civilian Category II of the year: Omar Massoud, AFIMSC headquarters Financial Directorate

Civilian Category III of the year: Shreyas Balaram, AFIMSC headquarters FM

Key Support Liaison of the year: Colete Wine, AFSFC

Volunteer of the year: Chantel Saunders, AFIMSC Detachment 8

Maj. Gen. Theresa C. Carter Teamwork & Innovation Award (Small Team): AFIMSC Detachment 4 Protection Services Division

Maj. Gen. Theresa C. Carter Teamwork & Innovation Award (Large Team): AFCEC EOD Centralized Execution Team



AIRMAN

Senior Airman Michael Mascorro is a contractor officer with the Air Force Installation Contracting Center’s 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, JBSA-Lackland. During 2024, he was the only five-level selected to support the $2.2 billion war reserve material mission at Holloman AFB, New Mexico, where he oversaw 35 projects to enable agile combat employment capabilities to deter our nation’s adversaries.



Mascorro also directed an $11 million contract effort for a hot cargo pad repair project at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico. It will provide real-world deployment training capabilities for Air Force Special Operations Command, enabling the graduation of more than 300 C-130J pilots annually.



Another highlight is his oversight of a $1.9 million JBSA basic military training dormitory renovation project where he identified redundancies in requests for equitable adjustment, saving $150,000 in unnecessary work.



NCO

Tech. Sgt. Guthrie McMahon, security forces functional manager at AFIMSC’s headquarters in San Antonio, created an innovative self-enrollment site that helped fill more than 4,000 seats in 19 Mission Readiness Training courses. The site reduced emails by 75% and errors by 20%, earning him a 2024 Air Force Materiel Command Sijan Leadership Award.



After being hand-picked to attend the Air Force’s first Comat Support Instructor Course, where he learned deployment exercise planning and shooting concepts, he excelled as an evaluator for DAF's first air base wing/deployable combat wing exercise where he helped validate more than 5,000 warfighters in 40 major graded areas. His efforts also refined concept of operations helping him win Headquarters Air Force Security Forces NCO of the Year honors.



McMahon also taught senior NCOs and company grade officers at the Security Forces Integrated Defense Command and Control Course regularly and traveled to five security forces units and Air Force Global Strike Command headquarters, briefing insights on leveraging master resilience training processes to security forces leaders.



He also volunteered as AFIMSC’s Antiterrorism Program assistant manager, conducting vulnerability assessments to protect the location’s 4,000-member force.



SENIOR NCO

Master Sgt. Freddie Kincaid, senior enlisted leader for the 772nd ESS, led 37 members, supervising six, in the execution of 327 actions valued at $670 million while controlling a $16 billion contract portfolio supporting 188 bases across nine major commands -- a 100% increase from FY23. His efforts earned him an Air Force Materiel Command Lance P. Sijan Award.



He also led 10 contracting officers as a deployed SEL in the execution a of $456 million portfolio maximizing capabilities for 35 joint units including two brigades, 2 fighter squadrons and the area of responsibilities sole combat search and rescue group, earning him the AFMC Ronald L. King Award. While deployed, he also established the Secretary of Defense-mandated Other Country National Escort requirement and primed two Undefinitized Contract Actions valued at $196 million.



During the Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s $180 million cybersecurity protest, he energized a 19-member multi-functional team to broker a bridge deal in five days, saving $300,000 in cost avoidance and averting $2 million in mobilization fees to prevent potential enemy network breaches.



Kincaid also managed construction of two Patriot battery sites valued at $3.7 million, upgraded joint air and counter drone defense systems in support of air expeditionary wings and advanced the Secretary of Defense’s $2.3 billion Western Access Network initiative to deter ballistic missile threats.



FIRST SERGEANT

Master Sgt. Calvin Jones, Air Force Security Forces Center first sergeant, is his commander’s principal advisor on the standards, welfare, morale and safety of more than 500 personnel at seven sites. In this role, he helped establish five medical appointment standard operations procedures, eliminating a six-month, below-standard wing individual mobility readiness rate. His innovation bested the Air Force goal by 12% and helped ready 66 Airmen for deployment operations.



As his commander’s lead for inspector general and Equal Employment Opportunity inspections, Jones also guided 125 personnel from five directorates through 15 policy reviews. This work closed equity gaps, earning the command a "Highly Effective" rating and 22 Superior Performer Awards.



He also synchronized the eight-member DAF Confinement and DOD Healthcare Team working group. His initiatives eliminated policy gaps for special needs inmates and drove DAF instruction health and safety concern re-writes across 22 facilities for more than 400 prisoners.



Identifying lagging program performance, Jones also stepped in to schedule and teach Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, and Suicide Prevention training for 144 personnel, eliminating 288 training deficiencies and contributing to an AFSFC directorate winning the General A. Welsh III One Air Force Award for mission success.



COMPANY GRADE OFFICER

Capt. Erin Sagisi, AFCEC Airfield Pavement Team chief at Tyndall AFB, Florida, examined 150 records for more than 2,000 pavement tests in nine days, enabling three remote evaluations and saving three months and $1.1 million. It also allowed the team to pivot to five Philippine sites, doubling the 2025 Indo-Pacific Command airport analysis scope. Building on Allied partnerships, Sagisi also supported a Pacific Air Forces priority arming 46 Australian engineers with contingency airfield assessment competencies.



The captain also drove Special Operations Command South’s Haiti crisis response by leading a team of 10 Airmen in assessing 2,000 tests at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. These efforts helped beddown 11 C-130s, allowing them to conduct 44 noncombatant evacuation operation missions and deliver 50,000 pounds of supplies to more than 190,000 people in need.



She also spearheaded an initiative to fashion a versatile equipment kit and five innovative analysis techniques that reduced austere airfield evaluation time by 40% and removed the requirement for military airlift, saving $4 million in travel costs.



FIELD GRADE OFFICER

Maj. Ronda Underwood, Air Force Civil Engineer Center Expeditionary Engineering Division chief, led a 93-person Total Force operational team to create Capability Enhancement Teams, increasing the Department of the Air Force’s new Units of Action combat ability from Threat Level 1 to Threat Level 2 and 3 operations.



She was also handpicked as the combat support subject matter expert to lead six site surveys, ensuring installations had the ability to meet operational and administrative requirements, and enabled the standup of the new Air Task Forces.



The major refined $32.9 million requirements for new combat air base squadrons by directing a 43-person cross functional equipment working group to analyze 83,200 equipment assets from individual combat gear to operational assets.



As lead architect in developing swing severing plans for 87 active-duty installations, her efforts also led to a worldwide, phased implementation enabling greater mission focus for combat, institutional and base commanders.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY I

Marisol Bruno, Air Force Services Center Installation Support Directorate secretary, executed a substantial 5,000 updates to the Force Support Squadron Global Leadership Directory, coordinating with 86 units to ensure accuracy of wing, mission support group and FSS rosters. Her work enabled bi-monthly updates on special interest items and program changes to the field, furthering AFSVC's communication strategy by providing a direct link to 23,000 services professionals.



With deft attention to detail, she also instituted a task management system for the directorate, overseeing the completion of 20 decorations, 81 officer and enlisted evaluations, and 300 taskers ahead of schedule to power non-appropriated fund accounting, training programs, human resources and benefit management across the $3.5 billion services enterprise.



As a trusted agent, she also managed the unit Drug Demand Urinalysis program, coordinating timely notifications to six flight leaders, ensuring 100% compliance for 240 drug tests in alignment with DOD and DAF’s zero drug abuse policy.



Bruno also provided critical mortuary support for three fallen Airmen and a family member, coordinating their complex travel arrangements, processing 15 Defense Travel System vouchers and ensuring timely payment of $146,000 in related expenses.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY II

Omar Massoud is a financial management specialist with AFIMSC Financial Management Directorate in San Antonio.



Following a Secretary of the Air Force directive to standardize comptroller squadron customer service, Massoud led a seven-person team in reengineering and launching QTrac, a customer queuing, reporting and appointment tool – at 88 global sites, a process that took over 20 hours. The revamped system gives the financial community and the nation’s Airmen a real-time, enterprise-wide digital tracking tool for the first time. The effort earned him Air Force Materiel Command’s 2024 Lisa S. Disbrow Civilian Award.



He also invested more than 230 hours collecting feedback, compiling the data and preparing a blueprint for headquarters Air Force so it could field the system at 78 military personnel sections in 2025.



Additionally, Massoud drove the development of the Air Force Personnel Center’s data analytics dashboard to quickly identify and automatically route customer inquiries. His effort streamlined 529 organizational boxes, uncovered 3,200 previously miscoded records and accelerated response time to more than 13,000 customers by almost 20%.



CIVILIAN CATEGORY III

Shreyas Balaram, senior financial analyst in AFIMSC FM, effectively led seven projects totaling $272 million to execute multiple high-visibility efforts directly impacting higher headquarters, major command and AFIMSC strategic plans. His team was awarded Secretary of the Air Force’s General Larry O. Spencer Special Act Award for their efforts.



He also led an effort to review comparative analysis models with the Army, Navy and NASA. This work identified model savings from 40 hours to eight per project resulting in almost 4,000 man-hours savings that were directed to other mission priorities.



Partnering with AFCEC, Balaram expedited $88 million in business case analyses to support expeditionary virtual reality airfield damage assessments directly supporting Tyndall AFB and the Air Force Chief of Staff’s number one priority of ensuring Air Force programs, training and people are ready to deal with any threats facing our nation.



Following his detailed cost analysis for the Construction Management Information System for AFCEC, she identified $180 million investment value to the DAF. This enhanced efficiency impacted 278 projects worth $1.1 billion annually around the globe.



KEY SUPPORT LIAISON

Colete Wine, key spouse for the AFSFC’s 570th Combat Training Squadron at Fort Bliss, Texas, supports 230+ cadre and families by synching with leadership for their health and welfare needs and strengthening unit cohesion for the 570th that delivers combat training for about 5,000 students annually.



During 2024, she recognized the need for a family newcomers guide and forged its development to help families navigate Army helping agencies at their disposal. She also oversaw the unit’s social media spouse page, promoting squadron events and resources, and engages with the commander to address issues affecting families and build trust with leadership.



Leveraging her key spouse experience, Wine advocated for more than 100 families across three Total Force units, helping to guide and resolve more than 20 hardships and lead five squadron morale events, boosting pride and support amidst a rigorous 24/7 operations cycle. When a family had a medical emergency, she recruited volunteers for a meal train and promoted an on-line fund site to help raise more than $1,500 to cover expenses for an expedited humanitarian permanent-change-of-station move.



VOLUNTEER

Chantel Saunders is the Anti-Terrorism and Force Protection Program manager at AFIMSC’s Detachment 8, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

In addition to her work with the detachment in support of Air Combat Command, she is also very engaged in various activities to support her local community.



It included collecting 250 dresses to improve the prom experience for 50+ local teens, serving more than 48 hours at her local food bank, 100+ hours delivering food to those in need through a Meals on Wheels program, being elected as community service leader and helping raise more than $3,000 and rallying others to donate more than 500+ volunteer hours in support of various quality of life initiatives.



During 2024, she received a letter of commendation from U.S. Senator Mark Warner for her “exemplary leadership and community service” and was recognized by the mayor of Williamsburg for outstanding volunteerism with Oct. 12, 2024, being proclaimed Chantel Saunders Day.



MAJ. GEN. THERESA C. CARTER TEAMWORK & INNOVATION AWARD (Small Team)

AFIMSC’s Detachment 4 Protection Services Division at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, led operational test and evaluation for 16 installations and two combatant commanders, collaborating with 32 flights across U.S. Air Forces in Europe and capturing $8 million for emergency management, fire and explosive ordnance disposal requirements in support of 1,300 emergency responders and 72 deployable unit type codes in support of DAF’s Air Force Force Generation rapid response.



It also executed the high-visibility African Partnership Conference, securing 96 foreign dignitaries, syncing eight bi-lateral agreements and fortifying command and control for 28 nations. The detachments efforts will help protect $28 billion in infrastructure and 3,000+ aircraft. It also earned African Air Force Secretary General recognition.



The Det. 4 PSD team also steered the planning and execution of a short notice/high-threat expeditionary air base withdrawal from an austere location. Their efforts allowed USAFE to safely extract 27 UTCs and relocate the resources for future operations, saving the Department of Defense $1.2 million.



With a focus on innovation, the team also built NATO’s first CBRN C2 exercise, leading 25 scenarios and training 100+ mission partners from 16 nations, this included translating technical data to help with risk-based decision making and increased joint interoperability.



MAJ. GEN. THERESA C. CARTER TEAMWORK & INNOVATION AWARD (Large Team)

The 12-person AFCEC EOD Centralized Execution Team at Tyndall AFB is responsible for equipping the force, force development, and supplying demo munitions for 19 Air Force specialty codes and three schoolhouses.

During the award period, they supported a $1 billion portfolio, enabling 84 global units and 1,700 total force Airmen. This included fielding $200 million in airfield recovery and emergency response and publishing a master training and quality assurance plan to boost readiness.



They arranged 1,306 Presidential campaign protection missions spanning 37 nations, totaling more than 776,000 manhours. They also guided 5,000 teams during United Nations, NATO and Asia-Pacific events, protection the President and Vice President of the United States and more than 200 dignitaries.



They were also integral to the Joint EOD and Department of Veterans Affairs War-Related, Illness and Injury-Related Study Center, investigating complex civil engineer EOD exposure threats to 6,500 active-duty and retired members, tracking exposures and developing overarching care plans.



To prepare EOD Airmen for the future fight, they led a 23-person team across seven MAJCOMs to modernize 250 sets of mobility equipment valued at over $50 million, enabling the threat-based application of 1,700 warfighters. They also spearheaded an emergent $5.8 million acquisition to establish a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command EOD adaptive basing unit type code capability, giving EOD Airmen the ability to execute Agile Combat Employment operations for the Air Force.



The team also led a cross-functional integrated product team, redefining EOD tactical communications requirements and conducting a capabilities-based threat assessment against four radio solutions across nine mission areas. Their work will culminate in solution-enhanced readiness that will also save the Air Force $10 million.

