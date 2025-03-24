Congressional Staffers Visit AATC Headquarters at Morris Air National Guard Base

Congressional staffers concluded their tour of Arizona military installations with a visit to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) headquarters this past week.



The delegation received a comprehensive mission briefing from Colonel Wittmer, AATC commander, who detailed AATC's unique operational testing capabilities and strategic importance to the Air Reserve Component. The visit provided an opportunity for congressional partners to witness firsthand how NGREA (National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation) funding translates into tangible modernization efforts.



"Visits from our Congressional Civilian Leadership are one of the best parts of the job," said Col. Wittmer, AATC commander. "Our Congressional partners clearly recognize the value proposition of AATC and endorse the amazing work we do to modernize ARC platforms and mission sets through their yearly appropriation of NGREA."



During the tour, staffers observed cutting-edge work on the F-16 with Open Systems Enclaves (OSE) and learned how ARC fighter and mobility platforms can increase their lethality, survivability, and connectivity using app-based solutions. The briefing highlighted how these modernization efforts enable AATC to adapt rapidly to emerging requirements while maintaining competitive advantage in strategic competition against peer competitors.



"It is important to us here at AATC that our Congressional partners understand the unique value of NGREA funding. This program has been a true game changer for our operations, and it will continue to be vital as we work to maintain our technological edge while delivering combat capabilities at the speed of relevance. This is especially crucial in an environment where we must maximize every resource," Col. Wittmer explained.



AATC’s mission to conduct operational tests on behalf of the Air Reserve Component enables the fielding of low-cost, off-the-shelf improvements to Air Reserve Component systems with minimal risk. This approach aligns with the priorities outlined in the National Defense Strategy, which emphasizes defending the homeland against evolving threats, deterring strategic attacks, and building a resilient Joint Force.



The visit to Morris ANGB served as the final stop in the staffers' week-long tour of military sites throughout Arizona, providing them with comprehensive understanding of military operations in the state and the unique contributions of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve to national defense priorities.

