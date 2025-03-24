NAVFAC Mentorship Program Builds a Culture of Growth and Connection

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) is investing in its most valuable asset — its people — through a robust mentorship program that empowers employees to connect, grow and lead across all career stages.



“Mentoring is a collaborative initiative designed to foster a culture of growth, development and collaboration across NAVFAC,” said Melanie Decker, NAVFAC Atlantic Total Force Development (BD17) training officer. “This program is a tool to help cultivate that culture and empower the mentoring mindset.”



NAVFAC’s formal mentorship program, operated through the Waypoints platform, connects employees with mentors or mentees based on shared interests, experience or command. Designed to be accessible and adaptable, Waypoints includes features to manage communication, schedule meetings, create check-ins and track professional development over time.



“Mentoring is a program where individuals can establish meaningful relationships, acquire new skills and competencies, and achieve their personal and professional goals,” Decker said.



The initiative is open to everyone — from new hires to senior leaders — and is structured to meet the needs of each participant, regardless of where they are in their career.



“The mentorship program is available to everyone no matter where they are in their career journey,” Decker said. “Anyone can participate in the mentoring program. Getting involved is simple — just log into Waypoints and register.”



Total Force Development offers job aids and training resources to help participants develop strong, effective relationships. These materials emphasize the importance of communication, empathy and accountability — qualities that are critical for both mentors and mentees.



“Waypoints has job aids and video tutorials,” Decker said. “There are tools and resources for communicating with mentors and mentees, how to be a good mentor or mentee, and creating and managing check-ins.”



Mentors are encouraged to be active listeners, provide honest feedback and share lessons learned from experience. Mentees are guided to be prepared, set clear goals and take ownership of their development. A recorded “Lunch and Learn” session, hosted during the program’s launch, is also available on the Total Force Development (BD17) SharePoint page.



Participating in the mentorship program is simple: Employees log into Waypoints, navigate to the “Development” tab and select “Mentoring.” From there, they can register as a mentor or mentee, build their profile by command or expertise, and connect with others. The platform enables goal setting, progress tracking and flexible scheduling, making the experience both intentional and user-friendly.



Beyond individual growth, NAVFAC’s mentorship program supports a larger mission to cultivate leadership, retain talent and foster innovation across the command.



“Our goal is to provide access to best practices, policies and expertise,” Decker said. “We aim to inspire a community of leaders and learners who are committed to excellence, innovation and mutual support.”



Mentorship contributes to employee satisfaction and performance across industries. A CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey found that more than 90% of employees with a mentor report satisfaction with their jobs, and over half say they are “very satisfied.”



“Mentoring provides vital resources and guidance in improving professional performance, personal growth and career decision-making,” Decker added.



NAVFAC remains committed to expanding its mentorship culture across the enterprise, offering new tools and opportunities to ensure every employee has the chance to grow professionally and thrive in their role.



For more information, internal participants can visit the NAVFAC Atlantic Total Force Development (BD17) SharePoint site. External stakeholders or prospective employees can contact NAVFAC_LANT_BD17@us.navy.mil to learn more.

