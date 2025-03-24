2025 Hennessy Award winners announced

The Air Force Services Center recently announced the winners of the 2025 John L. Hennessy Awards for the best dining facility operations in the Department of the Air Force.



This year’s winners are:



Region 1 (East): 786th Force Support Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Region 2 (West): 374th Force Support Squadron, Yokota AB, Japan

Air Force Global Strike Command Best Missile Feeding Operation: 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

U.S. Air Forces in Europe Food Service Small Site Award: 701st Munitions Support Squadron, Kleine-Brogel AB, Belgium



In addition to determining the best dining operations, the evaluation teams also identify food service professionals who have proven exemplary in their day-to-day duties and shown the highest standards of professionalism, passion and culinary skills.



2025 Hennessy Traveler Association award winners are:



Region 1 (East): Senior Airman Anaya Rapley, Ramstein AB

Region 2 (West): Senior Airman Nyree Jennings, Eielson AFB, Alaska

Missile Alert Facility Operation: Senior Airman Aryka Chavez, F.E. Warren AFB

Food Service Small Site: Staff Sgt. Michala Savage, Kleine-Brogel AB



The John L. Hennessy Award program, a partnership between the DAF and the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, is in its 69th year.



Annually, two teams (east and west) made up of AFSVC and NRA culinary experts visit finalist installations to see operations in action and talk with food service Airmen and customers. Winners are selected based on demonstrated and sustained excellence in management effectiveness, force readiness support, food quality and production, employee and customer relations, training and safety awareness.



“All of the facilities we evaluated showed strong leadership from the senior officers down to the Airmen,” said Baron McDaniel, industry expert with Hormel Foods and DAF Hennessy Evaluation Team traveler. “We could feel the passion and drive to get better, and we could see the results.”



“It was my first time experiencing missile wing operations,” added Master Sgt. Renae Perez, Appropriated Fund Mission Feeding manager and Hennessy evaluator at two installations. “I was thoroughly impressed by the exceptional efforts of the teams. The missile chefs consistently went above and beyond to prepare and cook meals while maintaining impeccable inventory control. The professionalism and positive attitudes we encountered at both locations were also outstanding, reflecting the dedication and commitment of the teams.”



McDaniel said he also observed a lot of teamwork, camaraderie and coaching.



“That was most impressive to me and is what is needed in the food service industry to succeed,” McDaniel said.



“As an American citizen, I’m blessed to meet and proud of the many men and women we encountered on the Hennessey tour,” he added. “We are a better nation because of the important work they complete every day of the year.”



In addition to recognition at their home stations, winning units and Airmen will be recognized by the National Restaurant Association.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2025 Date Posted: 03.25.2025 12:41 Story ID: 493690 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2025 Hennessy Award winners announced, by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.