DAF launches 2025 Art and Photo Contest

The Department of the Air Force is set to launch its 2025 Art and Photo Contest March 1, merging two prior competitions.



Previously, there were separate art and photo contests with one held in the spring and the other in the fall.



“Now that we’ve combined the two contests, it gives our Air and Space Forces families an opportunity to participate in all of the creative categories at the same time, possibly increasing their chances of winning,” said Naybu Fullman, contest program manager at the Air Force Services Center.



Although the submission window is from March 1 – April 30, adult and youth artisans can submit items they create between Jan. 1 – April 30, 2025, based on this year’s theme, “Winter Wonderland.”



Fullman said he’s excited about submissions he’ll see in this year’s contest.



“Depending upon where one is stationed, winter can look very different,” he said. “An Airman stationed in Florida’s winter will view the theme differently than a Space Force civilian employee who is stationed in Colorado. I’m looking forward to seeing those expressions from around our DAF.”



“Whether in remote and isolated locations, or in densely populated areas, programs like the Art and Photo Contest strengthen the resiliency of our members and fosters a camaraderie amongst like-minded artists. It also provides such a valuable incentive for installations who can showcase the talent within their communities,” he said.



Airmen, Guardians and family members can submit up to two entries in each qualifying subcategory, but each person can only win one prize in the contest. For example, a person can submit one art piece in the 2D category and another in the 3D category, as well as two photos in the photography category. However, each person can only win one prize in the contest, no matter how many entries they submit.



Here’s a look at a few of the other submission guidelines (full submission guidelines will be available at Air Force Arts and Crafts Center March 1):



Two-dimensional art is considered a drawing, sketch or painting using the accepted media of oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, mixed media, gouache, egg tempera, pen and ink, charcoal, colored pencil, scratch board, markers, metal point and digital art.

Three-dimensional art mediums include sculpture, ceramic, pottery, clay, glass, metals, jewelry, wood, fiber and textile.

Photography submissions can be captured using film or a digital sensor directly to the scene being photographed. It involves composing a single image in-camera, without significant post-processing or manipulation. Traditional photography aims to depict a scene or subject as faithfully as possible, relying on natural lighting and minimal alterations.

In each art and photography category, subcategories are adult (must be at least 18 at the time of entry) novice and accomplished, and youth child 6-8, youth pre-teen 9-12 and teen 13-17.



In the adult categories, novice refers to those who are new or relatively inexperienced in working with the media submitted and who have learned their medium through personal study or informal practice rather than formal art training.



The adult accomplished categories are for those with advanced skills gained through education, experience or professional practice.

All submission must have a title; “untitled” won’t be accepted, and each must also have a caption that explains the work and how it was made.



After the submission window closes, judges will use various criteria to determine the top three winners in each subcategory with first place being awarded a $500 Amazon gift card, second place a $400 gift card and third place a $300 gift card.



Previous creative contests had well over 1,000 submissions and Fullman is hoping for even more this year with the combined event.



“We’re really look forward to seeing the immense talent of our DAF community and continuing to add value to the experience of our huge military family through this combined contest,” he said.

