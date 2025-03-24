Retired US Army Chemical Corps major defended freedom in three war zones

Courtesy Photo | A retired Chemical Corps major defended freedom on the Korean Peninsula and served in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A retired Chemical Corps major defended freedom on the Korean Peninsula and served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom during his more than four decades of service to the nation. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Dave Paris served in the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea three times during more than 42 years of active-duty and Army Reserve service, including serving as an infantry Soldier at the Korean Demilitarized Zone in the 1970s. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

KILLEEN, Texas – A retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps major defended freedom on the Korean Peninsula and served in the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom during his more than four decades of service to the nation.



Retired U.S. Army Maj. Dave Paris was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War in 1970 and initially served as an infantry Soldier.



“The choosing of a Military Occupational Specialty was actually done for me by the U.S. Army,” said Paris. “As a draftee, we had little choice, so I was talked into 11B (Infantry) and ultimately volunteered for airborne, Ranger and Special Forces operations.”



As an infantry Soldier, Paris served in the 25th Infantry Division, where he routinely went on patrols close to the Cambodian border and participated in a scout mission into Cambodia.



As an enlisted Soldier, Paris guarded the frontlines of freedom at the Korean Demilitarized Zone with the 2nd Infantry Division. While based at Camp Station with the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, he drove motorcycles known as Fast Attack Vehicles to patrol the world’s most heavily guarded border. Paris said the Korean Demilitarized Zone was considered a “hot zone” in the early 1970s and he received combat pay.



Paris was in South Korea when North Korean troops killed U.S. Army Capt. Arthur Bonifas and 1st Lt. Mark Barrett while their Soldiers were trimming a 100-foot poplar tree near the "Bridge of No Return" on Aug. 18, 1976. The tree was being trimmed to keep it from blocking the view between United Nations Command guard towers.



In response, the United Nations Command launched Operation Paul Bunyan three days later. Instead of trimming the tree, the United Nations Command decided to cut it down and the 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Engineer Battalion was tasked to conduct the mission.



The operation took 42 minutes and the U.S. Army engineers were covered by security forces, Republic of Korea Special Forces troops, artillery batteries, attack helicopters, B-52 bombers, fighter jets and an aircraft carrier operating off the coast.



It was the most well-armed landscaping mission in history and the large tree came down without incident. Today, the tree stump stands near the “The Bridge of No Return.”



After seven years, while Paris was serving as a drill sergeant, he was talked into applying to Officer Candidate School. After his board, he was recommended for a direct commission.



Paris decided to become a U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer because he wanted to support the combat forces that close with and defeat the enemy.



“I wanted nothing to do with the desk assignments and felt at home in field units,” said Paris, who considers Cerritos, California, his hometown. His father served in the U.S. Air Force.



Paris later served as a captain with the 2nd Infantry Division where he was responsible for Soldiers covering the Korean Demilitarized Zone. During his second tour with the 2nd Infantry Division, two North Korean infiltration tunnels were discovered along the DMZ. His unit was tasked with securing the tunnels.



Leveraging his knowledge of combat arms, Paris contributed to the readiness of the many units he served in during his 42 years of active duty and Army Reserve service. During his career, Paris earned the Soldier’s Medal, four Meritorious Service Medals, nine Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals. He also earned the Expert Infantryman Badge.



“I served at so many brigade-level units,” said Paris. “I became more proficient in Combat Arms than I was in Chemical. At one point, I was put in charge of Expert Infantry Badge testing at Fort Cavazos. I have an EIB from my time as an Infantry NCO. This resulted in 37 infantrymen having their certificates signed by a Chemical Officer.”



Paris commanded the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 45th Support Group, 25th Infantry Division, and the 412th Chemical Company (Smoke).



He retired from the U.S. Army in 1992 but was recalled 17 years later in 2008.



“This was a two-year assignment to the 2nd Infantry Division, my third to the division,” he said.



During this tour, Paris served as the 2nd Infantry Division assistant chemical officer and he was the acting chemical officer for four months.



Paris saw tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula, including the attack on the ROK Navy Ship Cheonan that claimed the lives of 46 ROK Sailors and the shelling of Yeonpyeong Island that claimed the lives of two Republic of Korea Marines and two South Korean civilians.



On March 26, 2010, the Republic of Korea Navy Ship Cheonan was sunk by an explosion that split the ship in half. A South Korea-led international investigation that included naval experts from the United States, Canada, Britain, Sweden and Australia determined that the ship was sunk by a North Korean torpedo fired from a midget submarine.



Later, on November 24, 2010, North Korea fired more than 170 artillery rounds at a civilian village on the sovereign South Korean Island of Yeonpyeongdo that destroyed homes and shops.



Paris said he was called back to South Korea often because of his previous experience with the 2nd Infantry Division.



American Soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their South Korean allies and defended liberty together on the Korean Peninsula since 1950. Today, the 2nd Infantry Division is a combined U.S. and Republic of Korea combat formation.



Paris said the Chemical Corps, Explosive Ordnance Disposal profession and U.S. Army had benefited greatly from the establishment of the multifunctional 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command in 2004. He added the command provided efficiency and continuity for the highly specialized forces that combat CBRNE hazards.



“As the Corps grew in size and responsibility, the Army-wide question ‘who’s in charge’ was frequently asked,” said Paris. “Having a command has helped and gave greater focus on warfighting to the Chemical Corps.”



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Paris earned four degrees in the Army, including a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Jacksonville State University, a master’s degree in religious history from Texas A & M, a master’s degree in elementary education from University of Phoenix and a juris doctorate in constitutional law from University of Florida.



He also served as an exchange student and instructor at the India Army Command Course.



Paris said mentors helped throughout his Army career, including Brig. Gen. Bobby G. Robinson and Brig. Gen. John Bahnsen when he was an officer and Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Martini when he served as a noncommissioned officer.



Later, as a civilian, Paris served as an educator. He has advocated for mental issues for young Soldiers and officers.



Paris has been married to his wife Theresa for 48 years and they have five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.



In 2011, Paris was deployed at the same time as his son and two sons-in-law with all of them serving in different locations.



The retired major said that service in the military is challenging and rewarding.



“I have advised that the Army is not for everybody, but it has something for everybody. Make the most of your assignments,” said Paris. “Take advantage of the benefits especially education. This will follow you to civilian life.”