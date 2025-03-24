Team Beale pulls out all the stops at the California Capital Airshow

Photo By Charles Borsos | A crowd at the California Capital Airshow watches as a U-2 “Dragon Lady” from...... read more read more Photo By Charles Borsos | A crowd at the California Capital Airshow watches as a U-2 “Dragon Lady” from Beale Air Force Base, California, approaches to perform a touch-and-go landing, Mather, California, March 22, 2025. The U-2 takes off with axillary wheels under its wings nicknamed “pogos” and lands on just two sets of gear in a “bicycle” arrangement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Borsos) see less | View Image Page

MATHER, Calif.-- A young child sits on her father’s shoulders, big ear protectors around her head. She waved to the pilot as Beale’s U-2 “Dragon Lady” came in for a touch-and-go landing.



The U-2 opened at the California Capital Airshow (CCA) this weekend, and Team Beale brought out a lot in support of the event.



Down on one knee, 9th Physiological Support Squadron, flight chief, standards and evaluations, Master Sgt. John Patrick Thorpe likes to speak to younger audiences at their level--both physically and by translating aspects of aircraft operations and maintenance into the subjects kids know from school.



“Teaching is one of those ways that you can find a way to relate and stay excited,” said Thorpe. “When someone comes in here with their kid, and their eyes are so wide open and blown away by what we do, it humbles me and I get excited about what we do.”



Visitors of all ages were drawn to Beale’s aircraft, equipment and displays. Cameron Wiegel, pointing at the U-2’s long, slender wings, remarked how the aircraft has such a special appearance: “It’s so big and clumsy on the ground, and when it's flying, it's graceful.”



Standing next to one of the U-2’s General Electric F118 engines on display, Senior Airman Ethan Gray, an aerospace propulsion technician, 9th Maintenance Squadron, remarked that many visitors were surprised by how small the Dragon Lady’s single engine was compared to the size of the aircraft. He said many asked him, “how is this little thing able to get the U-2 so high?”



Indeed, Wesley Knight, who worked with C-5 Galaxy engines as a maintainer in the early 2000s, was also surprised by the size of the U-2’s engines and remarked that the C-5’s engine was likely easier to work on simply because the parts were bigger.



Knight mentioned how he was excited to see the A-10 Lightning II aircraft on display while he craned his neck to watch Eric Tucker perform an aerobatic routine in his J3 Piper Cub, all while the engine of Tucker’s plane was switched off.



On the other end of the spectrum, the twin afterburning engines of Beale’s T-38 Talon advanced jet trainers roared over the crowd as pilots demonstrated the type’s maneuverability. U-2 pilots maintain proficiencies on the T-38 and Capt. Drift, one of Beale’s U-2 pilots, described the T-38 as “our sports car” at the base.



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (CAL FIRE) brought out several aircraft types which it uses for firefighting across the state. Jeff Sheftal, pilot of Grass Valley’s OV-10 Bronco mentioned they would also be back out at Beale’s airshow-- with one major difference. With the show falling in fire season, the CAL FIRE aircraft would be positioned on the runway to respond to an emergency if needed.



Among other aircraft on display and in the air were several warbirds, brought together to celebrate the 80th anniversary of both the Victory in the Pacific and Victory in Europe.



Roland Fogel, pilot of the PBJ, a U.S. Navy variant of the B-25 Mitchell bomber, mentioned that he saw a lot of younger folks interested and knowledgeable about the vintage aircraft, learning about them from popular military video games. “The interest is there among our younger generations which is fantastic and we just want to help them put it into context and keep that interest alive,” said Fogel.



First flying in 1955, it is also a big year for the U-2 program. For 70 years, the Dragon Lady proved an invaluable reconnaissance platform that continues to show remarkable flexibility in the face of a changing world.



“The U-2 serves as a testament to extraordinary engineering in the United States and is capable of a variety of imaging gathering,” said Chief Master Sergeant Jennifer Barger, command chief of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale during her remarks at the CCA. “Those who control the skies, control the battlefield. And the aircraft here today are testament to that.”



With acts like the Blue Angels thundering around the skies, and partners looking to educate and connect with the community, the CCA offered a great opportunity for those in the area to experience the world of aviation.



If you missed it, or are hungry for more, Beale will be celebrating the U-2’s 70 years at 70,000 feet this summer with exciting air acts, static displays, interactive experiences and STEM activities.