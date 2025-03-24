Georgia Leaders Learn Cyber Security Firsthand at Fort Eisenhower

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (March 21, 2025) – There is no better way to demonstrate the value our Army provides to the local community and the nation than boots on the ground and personal interaction. That is exactly what happened last Friday, March 25, 2025, when almost 90 state-wide community leaders participated in the Leadership Georgia program’s visit to Fort Eisenhower.



Leadership Georgia is one of the nation’s oldest and most successful leadership training programs for young business, civic, and community leaders that have the desire and potential to work together for a better Georgia, according to their website.



“The purpose of Leadership Georgia is to prepare strong and effective leaders for the future development of this state.” said the late Dr. J.W. Fanning, University of Georgia, Athens, first Vice President for Services and founder of Leadership Georgia. “Those who participate are young people coming from every nook and cranny of Georgia…the small town, the open country, the big city.”



Fanning was instrumental in fulfilling the vision for Leadership Georgia. The program, formed in 1972, was inspired by and modeled after a Leadership Savannah program that Fanning had helped establish in the 1950s. Leadership Georgia has since evolved into one of the most respected—and diverse—leadership programs of its type in the country.

Leaders received an immersive experience of the installation’s critical role to national defense and its significant impacts on Georgia. This event fostered open dialogue, emphasized how community support improves quality of life and strengthens operational readiness. Fort Eisenhower’s readiness is due in large part to three separate entities - the Cyber Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Cyber Command, and the National Security Agency-Georgia



The visit was an opportunity to showcase Fort Eisenhower’s remarkable transformation and the units that make it successful. The units operating here train America’s cyber warriors, develop cutting-edge technology, and forge community partnerships creating a powerful ecosystem that nurtures and grows our nation’s cyber defense.



Due to the size of the entourage, the visitors were divided into three smaller groups with each visiting and learning about different aspects of the support provided by and for Fort Eisenhower. After a thorough vetting process, the first cohort accessed the U.S. Army Cyber Command and the National Security Agency-Georgia, to witness first-hand how the Army achieves information dominance through cyberspace operations, electromagnetic warfare and information operations while denying the same to our adversaries and how the NSA-G safeguards critical information as well as monitors, collects and processes information and data for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence purposes.



The second group visited the Cyber Protection Brigade receiving briefs and demonstrations on how CPB protects networks and critical infrastructure in Georgia and across the nation. The third group visited with the 513th and 116th military intelligence brigades where they learned of how military intelligence provides timely, relevant, accurate and synchronized intelligence and EW support to tactical, operational and strategic-level commanders followed by a windshield tour of Fort Eisenhower housing and Hurricane Helene damage.



"This was incredible value for the Leadership of Georgia to get the knowledge and exposure of seeing how Army Cyber Command is protecting the world," said Jasmine Mazyck, Program Chair for Leadership Georgia. "It's amazing to see that this kind of global defense is happening here in Augusta, Ga."



Many of the participants had no military experience and no interactions with the Armed Forces and left with a sense of purpose and pride.



"I am left in awe after seeing what Army Cyber Command does," said Robert Anness, General Manager of a hospitality firm and 2025 class member of Leadership Georgia. "Being able to see the hierarchy, the organization, the structure and the level of security really is top notch."



“I believe this visit exceeded expectations and we will maintain these new friendships to sustain strong community support for future engagements,” said CCoE Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic.



*** Sgt. 1stClass Kyle Alvarez, U.S. Army Cyber Command, contributed to this story ***

