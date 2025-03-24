Fort Bragg Hosts All American Races

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The All American races began with a ceremonial shotgun start by Alpha Battery, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The All American races began with a ceremonial shotgun start by Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment on the Main Post Parade Field, March 22, 2025. Despite a cold morning start, the event warmed up with both the weather and the high-energy of over 2,100 participants. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Runners and spectators gathered on the Main Post Parade Field at Fort Bragg for the annual All American Races, featuring a 5K and a half-marathon on March 22. Despite a cold morning start, the event warmed up with both the weather and the high-energy of over 2,100 participants.



“I extend my heartfelt gratitude for making this year's All American race an outstanding success,” said Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon. “Seeing so many of you – Soldiers, Families, and members of our surrounding communities – come together to celebrate fitness, camaraderie, and resilience was truly inspiring. Whether you conquered the challenging 21K course or triumphed in the 5K, your dedication and sportsmanship embodied the spirit of this event.”



The races began with a ceremonial shotgun start by Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment. Among the notable participants was Miss U.S.A., U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Alma Cooper, who ran the half-marathon and Fort Bragg Garrison Commander participated in the 5K and later presented awards alongside Cooper.



The 5K saw impressive run times, with Johnny Cruz, 22, finishing first in 16 minutes, 40 seconds, followed closely by 18-year-old Devon McGee in 16 minutes, 49 seconds. Sean Fullam, 32, rounded out the top three with a time of 17 minutes,12 seconds. On the women's side, Madison Stubbs, just 15 years old, claimed victory with a remarkable 19 minutes, 7 seconds. Sophia Hernandez, 14, and Gracien Riley, 25, placed second and third, respectively.



The half-marathon also showcased phenomenal run times. Sam Chelanga, 40, dominated the men's race, finishing in 1 hour, 12 minutes, 3 seconds. Peter Smith, 25, and Niels Seim, 33, earned second and third places. On the women's side, Marybeth Chelanga, 35, crossed the finish line first in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 2 seconds, followed by Haley Seaward, 23, and Sarah Steinwachs, 42.



This highly anticipated event, organized by Fort Bragg's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation team, brought together the military community and civilians for a day of fitness, camaraderie, and celebration. Participants and fans alike are already looking forward to the next leg of races including the 3rd annual Mud Run scheduled April 12, 2025.



“It’s bringing Soldiers, Families, and the community together,” said Special Event Coordinator for Fort Bragg MWR, Amanda Cahill. “The MWR seeks to provide recreational opportunities that enhance fitness and wellbeing.



For more information on upcoming races, visit: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1037002658455699&set=a.223602729795700