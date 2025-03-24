Installation leadership Quarterly townhall goes ‘March’ing along

Fort Stewart hosted its’ quarterly townhall March 20 at Marne Homes with a twist. Amidst the concerns residents have had, garrison leadership, Balfour Beatty Communities and community leaders came together to take a different approach.



This townhall aimed to take a more personal and authentic approach by visiting residents on their own turf where they were afforded the opportunity to talk one-on-one with leadership and express their concerns directly. On the spot, Balfour Beatty Communities was able to not only see the problems firsthand but hear what the residents had to say and correct it.



“There’s no better way to share the customer experience than what this team just did: going face-to-face with the customer to have a conversation,” said Steve Hood, Fort Stewart deputy to the garrison commander. “Today, we heard from customers who are very happy with their homes, as well as those who are very frustrated. Being face-to-face with a customer, hearing them, and getting to go inside their home gives you a much better perspective.”



Lt. Col. Derick Taylor, Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander and Fort Stewart Deputy garrison commander, led the charge through Marne Homes. He spoke to community members and assured them that housing is a priority, and the entire team has been actively working it.



“We recognize that trust has eroded over time, and we are committed to restoring it,” he said. “Across Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, we manage approximately 2,570 homes, and our teams have been diligently making improvements. We’ve successfully reduced the number of outstanding work orders from 1,600 to about 500—a significant achievement. This progress reflects our dedication to addressing residents' concerns and actively working on their requests.”



Kyla Harmon, regional operations director at BBC, reassured residents her team has reflected on feedback from past quarterly housing town halls. She emphasized their commitment to improving communication efforts, ensuring residents stay informed about current developments and upcoming changes in their neighborhoods.



“The July 2024 housing town hall was very revealing in terms of understanding the climate and concerns of our residents,” she said. “We took that feedback to heart, and there have been significant changes since then. However, we recognize there’s still work to be done. We hear you.”



Harmon noted that they have been working to improve their customer service by bringing new team members on board.



“The biggest thing that I want to share with our residents is that without staffing, without these people who are here right now, changes can’t be made,” she said. “These team members that you see here today are new. They are learning but they want to do the right thing. You will see progress and improvement. It might not happen overnight, but we will continue to make improvements.”



The Hunter Army Airfield housing town hall will take place Wednesday, March 26, at 5 p.m. at the Hunter Chapel.



The FY25 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey is under way. On post housing residents are encouraged to take this confidential survey that will help improve our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield housing communities. The survey will be emailed from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com.



For more information or to report housing concerns, contact the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Housing Office at 912-320-6853.

