West Virginia National Guard joins international forces for cyber defense training in Qatar: Eagle Resolve 2025

Photo By Senior Airman Sir Wyrick | A U.S. Air Force and Qatari Armed Forces service member collaborate to solve a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sir Wyrick | A U.S. Air Force and Qatari Armed Forces service member collaborate to solve a framework issue during a cyber security training at Exercise Eagle Resolve 2025 (ER25) within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Jan. 13, 2025. The training is designed to help participants improve interoperability between the U.S. military and Gulf nation forces by enhancing communication, aligning operational strategies, and fostering joint responses to shared security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sir Wyrick) see less | View Image Page

In an era where cyber threats loom as large as traditional warfare, a team of West Virginia National Guard Service Members found themselves on the front lines—though not in a battlefield of sand and steel, but one of networks, data, and unseen adversaries.



Members of the WVNG Cyber Protection Team - Mission Element (CPT-ME) embarked on an unprecedented journey to Doha, Qatar, joining more than 30 cyber operators from six different nations in a multinational exercise known as Eagle Resolve 2025 (ER25), which took place January 9-23.



For two weeks, cyber defenders from the United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman worked together to sharpen their ability to detect and neutralize digital threats preparing for the kinds of cyberattacks that could cripple infrastructure, disrupt military operations, and compromise national security.

Unlike traditional combat, the enemy in cyber warfare doesn’t march across borders or fly overhead. Instead, they lurk in the digital shadows, exploiting weaknesses in networks to steal sensitive data or shut down critical systems.



ER25 focused on Cyber Threat Hunting a specialized operation that involves proactively searching for hidden cyber threats before they can strike. Using real-world attack simulations, Service Members and their international counterparts tracked, analyzed, and defended against cyber intrusions, learning firsthand how adversaries attempt to infiltrate and disrupt networks.



The training went beyond theory. Participants engaged in hands-on cyber war games, testing their ability to recognize malicious activity, trace attack paths and deploy countermeasures critical skills in an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving.



“Cybersecurity is a team effort, and the experience gained during ER25 will directly impact how we defend against cyber threats in the future,” said U.S. Army Capt. William Pauley, the Army Interagency Training and Education Center Brigade’s information systems officer leading the WVNG effort. “This is just the beginning of stronger partnerships and even more advanced cyber training in the years to come.”



For West Virginia’s CPT-ME, the opportunity to take part in ER25 was more than just another training exercise it was a historic moment.



The CPT-ME is a newly formed unit in the WVNG, and ER25 marked its first involvement in an international cyber warfare exercise of this scale. More than just participants, the WVNG played a key leadership role, working alongside U.S. Central Command, the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, and WVNG’s Defensive Cyber Operations Element to provide both cyber range participants and expert instructors.



It was the kind of collaboration that doesn’t just build stronger defenses, but stronger relationships between U.S. forces and their allies.



“After nine months of careful planning and coordination, it was inspiring to see Eagle Resolve 2025 go as smoothly and successfully as it did,” Pauley reflected. “The mutual understanding and team-wide cohesion we built not only with our sister service components, but also with international members of the Gulf Cooperation Council is invaluable. The partnerships we’ve forged here will pay dividends in the future as we navigate an increasingly complex cyber terrain.”



Eagle Resolve occurs every two years and was established in 1999. This exercise has been a cornerstone of the United States’ commitment to build trust and cooperation with allied forces in the region. In addition, it enhances the GCC and U.S. Combined Joint Task Force capabilities of linking multiple agencies to build and grow a regional approach for Integrated Air and Missile Defense focused on protecting people and infrastructure. This year’s exercise focused on responding to complex contingencies, fostering seamless communication, and integrating operations across multiple domains.



While the battlefield may be digital, the mission is very real. The WVNG, alongside its U.S. and international partners, is ensuring that no matter where cyber threats arise, there will be a trained force ready to counter them.