    21TSC, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leaders synchronize efforts to boost Soldier resiliency, readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2025

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Installation Management Command-Europe’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) managers hosted a company-level leadership luncheon at the Clock Tower Café on Kleber Kaserne, March 19.

    Col. Todd Allison, 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, 21st TSC command sergeant major, and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch joined company command teams from units across the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities for the quarterly event.

    William Reynolds, acting ASAP manager for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, said meeting in an informal luncheon setting is by design, intended to promote the open exchange of information, shared experiences, challenges and solutions, allowing command teams to strengthen relationships amongst their peers while discovering and learning about resources available to better serve the soldiers in their units.

    “ASAP is dedicated to strengthening the fitness and effectiveness of the Army's workforce by providing information and resources,” said Reynolds. “ASAP aims to prevent and address substance abuse issues, contributing to a healthier, capable and ready force.”

    Capt. Trey Smith, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, said he values these opportunities to connect with fellow commanders and first sergeants.

    "The open forum allows us to raise and address common challenges faced by command teams, encouraging in-person discussions and collaborative problem-solving,” he said.

    “By keeping our Soldiers and their families informed, we empower them to make informed decisions,” he said. "Knowledge is power, and if command teams lack essential information, it's likely our Soldiers do too."

    ASAP’s ‘Community Ready and Resilient’ campaign integrates and synchronizes efforts and programs to improve the readiness and resilience of Soldiers, Civilians, family members and retirees by developing improved methods for leaders and commanders to provide accurate information and metrics to aid in identifying “at risk” and/or “high-risk” personnel, enabling early intervention and prevention.

    For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/about/directorates-support-offices/directorate-human-resources-dhr/army-substance-abuse-program-asap or https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/ASAP/index.html.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense’s mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

