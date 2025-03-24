Emory S. Land Arrives in Darwin

DARWIN, Australia (March 25, 2025) – The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) arrived in Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia for a regularly scheduled port call, March 25. Darwin is the 17th port call of Emory S. Land’s current deployment, which began May 17, 2024.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to return where we first began our deployment,” said Capt. Kenneth Holland, commanding officer of Emory S. Land. “We look forward to working with our allies, the Royal Australian Navy, and look forward to all the events that we have during our visit.”

While in port, the crew will get to reexperience the local culture and visit local attractions, while others that are new to the ship will explore the city for the first time.

“I haven’t had a chance to enjoy Darwin. I wasn’t assigned to the ship until later in deployment, so I’m glad to have the opportunity now,” said Yeoman 3rd Class Angel Santiago. “I’m planning to visit the zoos, see the wildlife and explore the city.”

Previously, the ship visited Darwin from May 28 -June 1, 2024. The crew participated in community relation events such as a community cleanup and assisted with a barbecue to recognize an Australian national holiday.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines and one Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand, or on Twitter @EmorySLand. For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/as39/.

