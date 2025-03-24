NAVSUP FLCJ Sailor intervenes to save a life

Photo By Tyler Grimes | For her potentially life-saving efforts of a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | For her potentially life-saving efforts of a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast contractor, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Inventory Specialist, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. William “Al” Palmer, FRCSE Commanding Officer, at the NAVSUP FLCJ headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, March 14, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

For her potentially life-saving efforts of a Fleet Readiness Center Southeast contractor, Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Itzel Rosales, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Inventory Specialist, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. William “Al” Palmer, FRCSE Commanding Officer, at the NAVSUP FLCJ headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, March 14, 2025.



It was a typical day for LS3 Rosales as she was leaving work to head home.



“I was driving out of my workplace when I noticed a gentleman on an excavator machine convulsing and shaking violently,” Rosales said.



She didn’t hesitate to rush to his assistance.



“I decided to help because not only was it my responsibility to do so, but I was worried no one else would notice, and time is critical in these types of situations,” she said.



She said she quickly parked her car and ran towards him while calling 911. Rosales and another bystander tried to get him off the machine while keeping his head elevated.



“He was foaming from the mouth, and we worried that he could choke,” Rosales said.



After getting the man off of the machine, they waited for emergency services to arrive.



“He seemed a bit frantic and confused seeing strangers surrounding him and kept trying to tell us he was okay, as he attempted to walk away but started stumbling, which is when we were trying to keep him calm, while we waited for an ambulance to arrive,” she said. I was really scared, but I did my best to try and help him, as trying to save his life was the only important thing in that moment.”



Rosales, the NAVSUP FLCJ 2023 Blue Jacket of the Year and 2024 Junior Sailor of the Year, said she was happy to get the award but it was about much more.



“I felt proud, but more than that I was glad I was able to potentially save someone's life,” she said.



Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Hartman, Rosales’ supervisor, praised her actions in an emergency situation.



“LS3 Rosales displayed exceptional courage and quick thinking in a critical moment, embodying the highest values of service and dedication,” Hartman said. “Her swift actions saved a life and set an inspiring example for her peers. I am incredibly proud of her selflessness, commitment to the mission but also people.”



She also received praise from the NAVSUP FLCJ leadership as well.



“Our leadership team is very proud of LS3 Rosales for her quick-thinking and life-saving efforts in an emergency situation,” Capt. Matt Bolls, NAVSUP FLCJ Commanding Officer, said. “As our 2023 Blue Jacket of the Year and 2024 Junior Sailor of the Year – it’s no surprise that LS3 Rosales truly raises the standard for all of us, not only at NAVSUP FLCJ but beyond – and what she did to help that gentleman proves that in spades.”



LS3 Rosales hopes other Sailors intervene when faced with similar emergency situations.



“If any other Sailors find themselves encountering a situation like this, I'd suggest that they don't hesitate in helping someone out as if it were themselves,” Rosales said. “One could end up being in a situation like this one day, and it'd be nice if someone did the same for me.”