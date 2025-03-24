NAVFAC EURAFCENT Recognizes Excellence in Project Management & Architecture

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), announced Rachel DuBois, P.E. as its 2025 Project Manager of the Year and Richard Suda, R.A. as Architect, Landscape Architect, and Interior Designer of the Year on March 5, 2025.



"Rachel and Richard are top professionals in their respective fields, consistently executing with precision every day," said Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central. "Their dedication hasn't gone unnoticed, and these well-deserved accolades are a testament to their outstanding achievements."



DuBois, who joined NAVFAC in 2023, is a project manager in the Planning, Design, and Construction (PDC) directorate. She supports projects aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, NSA Souda Bay, Greece and in the Azores. She graduated from Ohio State University, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a minor in humanitarian engineering.



“Rachel has excelled as a project manager at the Facilities Engineering Command here in Naples,” said Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Wakefield, NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s assistant operations officer. “Her dedication to collaboration, efficiency, and quality has led her to expertly manage diverse projects totaling $132 million, which resulted in exceptional outcomes for our installations in Souda Bay and Bahrain.”



Wakefield added, Rachel’s work on a critical Special Operations Command project, “exemplifies her ability to navigate complex challenges and deliver outstanding results.”



DuBois, a Cleveland native, said she is most proud of securing the Combatant Craft Facilities project in Souda Bay while facing a funding deadline. The team overcame funding gaps, limited contractor interest, and host nation approval delays through proactive engagement with NAVFAC and Naval Station Souda Bay leadership, ensuring the project’s progress, demonstrating NAVFAC’s commitment to navigating obstacles and keep stakeholders engaged.



“Rachel has boosted team morale and productivity creating a supportive environment within our project management team,” said Jason Frick, director, programs and project management. “She consistently delivers outstanding support to our field offices for projects under construction. She approaches challenges with a calm and composed demeanor, building strong relationships with design teams and outside stakeholders to foster trust and collaboration.”



DuBois is currently collaborating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resolve the complexities of removing aqueous film-forming foam from hangar bay fire suppression systems, ensuring compliance with Department of Defense requirements. She is also managing multiple projects that face challenging issues that require multi-level engagement to resolve, focusing on assisting with successful field execution.



“It's nice to be recognized for the work I do,” said DuBois. “I work with so many talented project managers in PDC who also work on challenging projects across our area of responsibility. I just want to thank all of the hardworking employees in PDC and the other business lines we engage with on a daily basis.”



DuBois said, their successful project delivery across the region is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at NAVFAC EURAFCENT. “I'm grateful to work with so many talented individuals committed to supporting the warfighter.”



Suda, a registered architect, serves as an architectural design manger and architectural technical discipline coordinator for planning and design. A graduate of Kansas State University, he has been with NAVFAC since 2010.



“Richard's expertise has been essential to the success of mission-critical projects totaling $289 million,” said Wakefield. “His leadership ensures we consistently meet the highest standards. Moreover, he is a respected mentor, guiding his peers toward technical excellence.”



Suda, a San Diego native, is currently designing a new ordnance operations building aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, and providing construction administration for a new military working dog kennel aboard Naval Support Activity Sigonella, Italy.



“We have an extremely talented and dedicated team of architectural and engineering professionals,” said Suda. “It is only with their support and hard work that I have been recognized with this honor.”



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.

