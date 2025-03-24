U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Strengthens International Partnerships with Goetz’s Japan Visit

Photo By Charlie Maib | Brig. Gen. Joseph "Clete" Goetz, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers -...... read more read more Photo By Charlie Maib | Brig. Gen. Joseph "Clete" Goetz, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Pacific Ocean Division visits the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and is presented with the gift of an Osaka Expo 2025 furoshiki, a traditional Japanese wrapping cloth. see less | View Image Page

Brigadier General Joseph “Clete” Goetz, Commander of the Pacific Ocean Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (POD USACE), is currently visiting Japan, emphasizing the ongoing partnership between the U.S. and Japan through military construction and infrastructure projects.



Joined by the Japan Engineer District (JED) Commander, Colonel Patrick Biggs, Brig. Gen. Goetz held meetings with key leaders from Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). The visit highlights the collaborative relationship that supports regional security, disaster preparedness, and economic cooperation between the two nations.



At the MLIT Disaster Prevention Center in Tokyo, the Brigadier General spoke with high-ranking officials, including Director General Toshihiro Fujimaki and other senior experts, thanking them for their long history of cooperation with the Corps of Engineers. Goetz opened the door to the possibility of the two agencies working together in the future, suggesting the possibility of bilateral conferences and initiatives, further strengthening their alliance.



Although USACE plays no disaster response role in Japan, the two allied countries are continually comparing notes to keep each other ready and resilient.



During discussions at the MOD, Brig. Gen. Goetz and Col. Biggs met with Deputy Director General Inoue and Director General for Facilities and Installations Dr. Hayato Moro, along with other key MOD personnel responsible for construction and facility planning.



Recognizing MOD’s contributions to mutual defense and infrastructure projects, Col. Biggs presented a commander's coin to MOD officials, symbolizing appreciation and partnership.



The bond between USACE and Japanese agencies like MOD and MLIT contributes significantly to regional stability. Through JED, USACE utilizes local contractors, ensuring projects meet both U.S. military standards and Japanese regulations. These collaborative efforts support economic vitality in local communities around U.S. bases, emphasizing the mutual benefits of this alliance.



Brig. Gen. Goetz’s visit, which continues this week, underscores the ongoing commitment of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work closely with Japan in fostering security, infrastructure resilience, and enduring friendship in the Indo-Pacific region.