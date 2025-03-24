Philippine and US Army Soldiers commence Salaknib 25

Photo By Sgt. Danielle Sturgill | Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and U.S. Army Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Danielle Sturgill | Soldiers from the 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conduct an opening ceremony to signal the official start of Salaknib 2025 on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 24, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Army Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Sturgill, 204th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the opening ceremony of Salaknib 25 held at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 24, 2025.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jon Velishka, Deputy Commanding General of Support 25th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Michael Logico, Philippine Army exercise director, addressed a crowd of more than 200 service members from multiple countries gathered at the Officers Clubhouse.



“As the tenth year of this exercise commences, I want to highlight this as an essential event between our armies,” said Velishka. “It reinforces our collective efforts to build on past exercises while evolving and modernizing our approach to interoperability, and most importantly, our commitment to ensuring a stable Indo-Pacific region.”



Salaknib 25 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.



“I am confident our armies will be more interoperable, more aligned, and more ready to operate together in defense of our shared interests,” said Velishka.



The opening ceremony marked the start of Salaknib 25 and included a rendering of honors for Velishka’s arrival. This was followed by an inspection of the Philippine soldiers by Velishka, artillery firing to signal the commencement of the exercise, and cultural gestures such as exchanging unit patches.



“The opportunities we get by working side-by-side means we can share processes and identify the gaps between our organizations and close them,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Souza, U.S. Army 593rd Expeditionary Support Command. “If we have operations in the United States or overseas, the processes stay the same. We just adjust.”



The ceremony commences both Salaknib and Balikatan exercises, known as ‘Sabak.’ It brings soldiers together from across the world to provide a venue for all participating nations to advance interoperability and, most importantly, to learn and grow together during this exercise.



“The word ‘Sabak' is conglomerated with the words Salaknib and Balikatan; ‘Salaknib’ means resist, and ‘Balikatan’ means shoulder-to-shoulder,” said Logico. “Sabak is a Filipino word that is difficult to translate but is best expressed through action. It’s cracking your knuckles to prepare for a fight, rolling your sleeves, or making a fist.”



“You are telling your opponent you are ready to fight without even saying a word,” Logico said.



The exercise features subject matter expert exchanges and practical exercises between the U.S. and Philippine armies such as flight training and live-fire exercises to provide instruction and learn best practices in several key functional areas. This includes enhanced cooperation across U.S.-Philippine infantry through training such as military operations in urban terrain (MOUT) and jungle operations.



“Training is everything. With this exercise, we’re building reps and sets,” said Souza. “Skills are matched with problem sets, and that’s where we thrive - in beautiful chaos.”



The training and instruction facilitated during Salaknib 25 builds on a decades-long partnership with the Philippines and reinforces our shared commitment to security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.